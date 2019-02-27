OXFORD — If you're a Jacksonville State softball fan and you attended Wednesday's game at Choccolocco Park, it's likely your heart went into your throat in the third inning.
That's when All-Ohio Valley Conference pitcher Faith Sims appeared hurt. First, a trainer went to the pitching circle to check on Sims, then head coach Jana McGinnis followed.
As it turned out, it was a simple twisted knee. After firing one practice pitch for a strike, Sims went back to work pitching like her usual self in a 3-2 win over Samford.
Sims got hurt when she fielded a bunt. She started to throw to first base before seeing Bulldogs runner Timberlyn Shurbutt trying to advance from second base to third. Sims then turned and threw out Shurbutt.
"I had set my feet to throw it to first, and I threw it to third. I twisted my knee, but other than that, it was fine," Sims said with a smile.
The senior added again for emphasis: "I'm fine."
Sims didn't pitch often as a freshman or sophomore, but last season as a junior with graduation hitting the JSU staff, she stepped in as the Gamecocks' No. 1 pitcher. She pitched the Gamecocks to an OVC tournament crown, beating regular-season champion Eastern Kentucky twice in two days. In the NCAA tournament, she won an elimination game when she pitched all 10 innings to beat Kennesaw State.
This year, she is 6-0 and has a 1.46 ERA. She entered Wednesday's game as the league's ERA leader. Maybe as importantly, she serves as one of the mentors to JSU's young pitchers, as the Gamecocks' staff includes three freshmen and two sophomores.
"I depend on her," McGinnis said, "even if it's just gauging the temperature of the team. I trust her that much. I'll call her over and say, 'Hey, Faith, are we focused?' In the dugout when she's not pitching, she'll stand with me and (assistant coach) Julie Boland, talking to us about the other pitchers. That's just maturity."
She started slow against Samford, giving up a walk, a bunt single and a two-run double to Madison Couch.
"My blood sugar was just low the first inning," Sims said. "I was really shaky, and I didn't feel good."
A quick nutritional drink helped solve that problem, and after that, Sims shut the door. She allowed only four hits and struck out five. She got the final nine batters out in order, as she played pitch-and-catch with catcher Lex Hull, who Sims describes, "We just know each other. She's one of my best friends. She's just great."
What to know
—Some aggressive coaching by McGinnis helped JSU as it scored all three of its runs in the second inning. Karsen Mosley walked and stole second. Alexus Jimmerson walked, and Mosley took third on a wild pitch. McGinnis inserted freshman Savannah Sudduth to pinch-run for Jimmerson. Sudduth stole second, and when the Samford catcher threw the ball away, Mosley scored and Sudduth took third. Sudduth then scored on Jada Terry's fielder's choice. Terry scored from first on Hayley Sims' two-out double, as McGinnis windmilled her around third toward home.
—Samford pitcher Taylor DeCelles relied on a variety of off-speed pitches and change-ups to limit JSU to only two hits. Hayley Sims had them both, which raised her average to .375.
—Mosley batted fourth and reached base in all three plate appearances. She walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
Who said
—McGinnis on the pinch-running work of Sudduth: "I told her after the game that her base-running was huge for us. That's important. That's one thing we've got this year that we have not had much in the past is that we've got depth in the dugout for pinch-runners."
—McGinnis on why she chose to be that aggressive in the second inning with stealing bases and using a pinch-runner: "We know our history with Samford. It doesn't matter how your season is going. It's always a battle for that one run. Coach Boland and I talked in the office, 'Hey, if we get Lex Jimmerson, Lex Hull on base early, we're putting our runners in and try to attack early.'"
Next up
—JSU is at Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m. This game was scheduled for Feb. 20 but postponed by rain.