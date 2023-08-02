JSU softball: 15 Gamecocks earn All-America scholar-athlete honors

A total of 15 Jacksonville State softball players earned Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 school year.
The list was released Wednesday morning and included 8,297 collegiate softball players.
The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories. NCAA Division I led the way with 2,515 student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for 2022-23. NCAA Division III followed with 2,369 and NCAA Division II with 1,790. Junior colleges and NAIA came in with 944 and 666 student-athletes, respectively.
The Jacksonville State players included:
Brantly Bonds
Hannah Brown
Hannah Buffington
Kat Carter
Jordan Eslinger
Lauren Hunt
Emma Jones
Makalyn Kyser
Camryn McLemore
Morgan Nowakowski
Ellouise Pate
Abbi Perkins
Ashley Phillips
Holly Stewart
Sidney Wagnon