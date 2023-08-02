 Skip to main content
JSU softball: 15 Gamecocks earn All-America scholar-athlete honors

Jacksonville State's players station themselves along the first-base line.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

A total of 15 Jacksonville State softball players earned Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 school year.

The list was released Wednesday morning and included 8,297 collegiate softball players.

The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories. NCAA Division I led the way with 2,515 student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for 2022-23. NCAA Division III followed with 2,369 and NCAA Division II with 1,790. Junior colleges and NAIA came in with 944 and 666 student-athletes, respectively.

The Jacksonville State players included:

Brantly Bonds

Hannah Brown

Hannah Buffington

Kat Carter

Jordan Eslinger

Lauren Hunt

Emma Jones

Makalyn Kyser

Camryn McLemore

Morgan Nowakowski

Ellouise Pate

Abbi Perkins

Ashley Phillips

Holly Stewart

Sidney Wagnon