JSU soccer: With players from nine different countries, new coach ready to go

JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State opened women's soccer practice Tuesday, the Gamecocks did it with a new coach in charge.
Sean Fraser was hired Dec. 8, 2022, to take over the Jax State program after 10-year head coach Neil Macdonald's contract was not renewed.
Macdonald was at the helm last fall when the Gamecocks went 3-13-2, including 1-7-2 in the ASUN Conference. With the move to Conference USA, Jax State was looking for a fresh face to lead the program and found that in Fraser.
The Gamecocks also have 14 newcomers they have added to their roster. After the squad reported to campus for its first preseason practice Tuesday, Fraser said he saw plenty to be optimistic about.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of new players,” he said. “We’ve got a group of players that came back that worked with me in the spring, so they kind of had an idea of what was going on. We had a good meeting yesterday with the team and the returners were able to share some of their experiences as well with the team, and we were able to kind of talk about some of the things that we’re expecting this fall.
“They were able to set their own expectations, so then they came out today and in terms of the fitness stuff that we did early. I was pretty impressed with that.”
Fraser was relieved with his team’s fitness with it being the first day. He said the focus on practice was fitness and technical skills to get the group back into the groove, get used to the field, and get used to one another.
“For day one, I’m pretty happy,” Fraser said.
Fraser comes to Jax State by way of Louisiana Monroe, where he was the head coach from 2020-22. Fraser has an overall record of 120-69-12 as a head coach. He has won three conference championships as a coach with two being at the NCAA Division II level and one at the NAIA level.
Fraser has added Brandon Ponchak to his staff as an assistant coach. He also has added Kat Yarbough and former Jax State player Kimberly McPhearson as graduate assistants.
The Gamecocks’ newcomers include players from all over the globe. In total, there are nine different countries represented on the roster. The key for Fraser is having his players mesh and become a team despite having so many players from different backgrounds.
“It’s not really been hard to be honest,” Fraser said. “They seem to be getting along pretty well. I tried to encourage the players to look out for each other, rather than the newcomers relying on us all the time. I’m trying to assign returners to certain things.
“They’re all, so far, good kids, so it’s been pretty easy.”
The Gamecocks have two exhibition matches scheduled ahead of their first regular season game against Alabama A&M on Aug. 17 at home. On Aug. 6, Jax State heads to Ole Miss, and on Aug. 12, the Gamecocks go to the University of Tennessee for their two exhibitions.
The quick turnaround from the first practice to game action presents challenges, but Fraser thinks the early competition against quality opponents will help his team in the long term.
“That’s always the challenge,” Fraser said. “In the preseason, we’ve got the ability to work twice a day, so we want to pick and choose when we want to do that. We’re going to do that today, we’re going to introduce some of our offensive game model things today.
“We’ll work again on that tomorrow morning, and then we’ll turn around and start doing some of the defensive stuff. Ultimately, we want to go to Ole Miss on Sunday in a pretty good position.”
Fraser added that he wants to see a lot of people play against the Rebels.
“We’re going to try to use as many players as we can,” Fraser said. “And then again the same thing against Tennessee. Ultimately, the big thing is that we’re ready for Aug. 17.”