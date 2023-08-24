JSU soccer: Former Southside star earns C-USA honors after two wins

JACKSONVILLE — Camryn Davis grew up in nearby Gadsden where she played soccer for the Southside Panthers.
Now, Davis is a sophomore for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. and she's still a standout. Conference USA named her the league’s offensive player of the week, thanks to her efforts in two recent wins.
“It’s an awesome award,” Davis said. “It’s awesome to receive, and I’m beyond grateful to receive it, but definitely would not be possible without all of my teammates and all of our coaches as well. All of the hard work that we’ve put in, since we play with more of an attack, it’s allowed our whole entire front line to get on the ball more and to get more of those opportunities to allow us to score.
“Definitely owe it to the team.”
Davis scored the first goal in Jax State’s 5-0 home opener against Alabama A&M on Thursday. She then tallied four goals in the Gamecocks’ 13-0 blowout of South Carolina State on Sunday, improving JSU to 2-0.
Davis credits the offensive system that first-year head coach Sean Fraser has implemented since he took over. She said Fraser likes a high press that allows the Gamecocks to trap opponents and get on the ball more.
“We’re able to progress from our goalkeeper all the way up to our offense that is allowing us to create those opportunities, allowing us to eventually score more,” Davis said.
Scoring more is something the Gamecocks have certainly achieved. In 2022, Jax State managed to find the back of the net only 12 times in the 18-game season. The Gamecocks have scored 18 goals already this year.
Davis is not the only Gamecock to score multiple goals in a game, either. Against South Carolina State, junior Laleh Lonteen scored four goals, and sophomore Ella Staub found the net twice. In the Alabama A&M win, sophomore Naroa Domenech scored three goals.
For Davis, scoring multiple goals in a game is never really the mindset heading into a match.
“It didn’t really cross my mind,” Davis said. “I don’t think that the hat-trick ever really crossed my mind, in that sense. I honestly was in shock that I was getting as many opportunities as I was to score and that we were actually progressing as a team. It was just, I couldn’t wrap my head around it.”
Attending high school less than 30 minutes from the JSU campus is an added benefit for Davis. She said that she has coached some of the younger kids locally, so seeing them come to games and cheer for her and the Gamecocks is special. Coaching local kids is also a way for Davis to hopefully grow the game of soccer in the area.
“It’s just awesome to be so close to home and for them to support all of us and to be there for me, it’s crazy to think about,” Davis said. “Recently, we had a kids camp. So, a bunch of those little kids came out to one of our games and made posters for myself and one of the other girls that was coaching.
“They were just cheering us on. So, that definitely is one of the biggest things that I love to see.”