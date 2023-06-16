JSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosts Juneteenth celebration

JACKSONVILLE — As one of the first Black students to graduate from Jacksonville State University, Charley James held the attention of a full house at Merrill Hall Thursday. James, 75 of Georgia, had been invited to speak at JSU’s second annual Juneteenth celebration on the topic what it was like to be in that groundbreaking graduation class.
James transferred from Gadsden State Community College in 1967, and said that initially he did not feel any connection to the university.
“In almost every class that I attended, I was the only Black kid in class. And there were no Black professors or administrators at that time,” James said.
James said that he would go to class, day in and day out, being present without really being there.
Through teary eyes, the elderly man spoke in nearly a whisper as he had recently had surgery and speaking was difficult.
“When I did graduate in 1969 that was an outstanding accomplishment but I still felt that somewhat, ‘OK, yes I did this,’ but again not part of it,” James said. “When in February they dedicated the historical plaque that had the name of Miss Barbara Crooke, my name was on it, then, it was like, ‘OK. Whether they wanted me here or not, we were a part of this university.’”
James said the thing that got him through those years were the other Black students as they leaned on each other through those difficult times.
“It was each other that we would lean on. Because we didn’t have anything like the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, then. What I would have given to be able to have a place where I could come to talk to someone,” James said.
James stood at the front of the large Merrill Hall atrium speaking to a room filled with Black staff members, students, and local residents. He said to see such a large celebration of Black culture and freedom was wonderful because “in 1967 and 1969 this would have never happened.”
Juneteenth is the celebration of the day in Galveston, Texas, when the last group of enslaved people learned that they had been freed. That day and throughout generations, Black people have celebrated June 19 as “Freedom Day,” coming together through good food and fellowship.
JSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion director Charlcie Pettway-Vann said the food served at the event Thursday was traditional to what would have been served at the first Juneteenth: fried chicken, mac and cheese, and red-colored foods such as red velvet cake.
“At one time, the enslaved people couldn’t have anything that was red. It was seen as too festive,” Pettway-Vann said.
Backyard barbecue-style, folks formed a line around the room, grabbed a plate and pulled up a chair as they dined together in celebration of the day.
“The main thing is about the beloved community. That's always our theme. It’s not just JSU people. We want the students of course but we have the community here. We just want to honor our past, celebrate the present, and have hope for the future,” Pettway-Vann said.
In addition to James, Pettway-Vann invited a number of performers to the event such as a group of boys who sang for a captivated, smiling audience.
Also speaking was a young man by the name of Myles Ham, a Concord University graduate.
“Sometimes you hear information about young Black people that’s not always positive. I wanted to highlight a person that’s doing great things,” Pettway-Vann said, referring to Ham.
Ham, of West Virginia, said he wanted to share his story of growing up and the challenges he faced. Most of his younger years, he traveled around several countries, most of which are African countries as his father worked for the CDC. In addition to always traveling, Ham shared his personal struggle with ADHD and other learning disabilities and talked about how he overcame them.
Asked what Juneteenth meant to him, Ham said, “It’s just a day of fellowship. Like we all get together, have fun, good vibes, people talk. You know, just say what they’re thankful for.”
Photo Gallery: JSU Juneteenth Celebration
