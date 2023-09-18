JSU football: Starting running back expected to miss multiple weeks following surgery

Jacksonville State returns from a bye Saturday, but every Gamecock won’t be available to suit up when the team hosts Eastern Michigan at 4 p.m.
“Unfortunately, Ronnie Wiggins had a chest injury and had surgery, and he may come back at the end of the year, but he will be gone for the next six or seven weeks,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said during his radio show Monday night.
Wiggins, a Jacksonville High grad, emerged as the team’s primary back this fall until he suffered an injury during the first quarter against Coastal Carolina.
Wiggins carried the ball 28 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.
Wiggins posted the following on X, previously Twitter, on Tuesday: "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand (Isaiah 41:10)."
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-0 Conference USA) have not seen running back Anwar Lewis this fall. Lewis paced the Gamecocks in rushing yards (818) and yards per carry (7.1) last season and was expected to start this year until an injury sidelined him.
“Anwar Lewis should be able to play,” Rodriguez said. “We are going to evaluate him this week and see if he can go full speed. He’s still not all the way back, I think, but this is going to be a big week for him because with Ronnie being out, we’d love to have Anwar back and have another experienced tailback.”
Rodriguez previously said he expected Lewis to play against Coastal Carolina, although that did not happen even after Wiggins’ mid-game injury.
Running back Malik Jackson will likely be the unquestioned starter until one or both of his injured teammates returns. He’s carried the ball a team-high 43 times this season for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 44 yards.
The next running backs on the depth chart are J’Wan Evans and Reggion Bennett. Evans saw two carries against Coastal and finished with minus-1 yard. Bennett finished with three carries for 5 yards.
Evans carried the ball seven times for 32 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-3 win over East Tennessee State on Sept. 2. Bennett only saw one carry for 0 yards.
“We’ve got plenty of guys to do it, and we have some answers to our solution, but we got to have Anwar at full speed,” Rodriguez said.