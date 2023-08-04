 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Sean Brown named to John Mackey Award preseason watch list

jsu v eku football 013 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown (17) was one of 48 tight ends named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After a pair of impressive seasons to start out his Jacksonville State tenure, tight end Sean Brown garnered some national recognition on Friday.

The award committee announced that Brown is one of 48 tight ends named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list.

The award, which has been given since 2000, is awarded to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Brown, who was named to back-to-back all-conference teams, finished last season with 331 yards and a touchdown on 18 catches, averaging 18.39 yards per catch and 33.10 receiving yards per game.

He finished second in both catches and receiving yards on the team last season, trailing only receiver Sterling Galban.

Brown was one of two Conference USA tight ends on the list, joining FIU's Josiah Miamen.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the award last season.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.