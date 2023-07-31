JSU football: Ron Wiggins ready to lead hometown team into Conference USA

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School alum Ron Wiggins remembers the hot Saturdays he spent as a kid watching Troymaine Pope and Roc Thomas lead his hometown Jax State Gamecocks to victory at Burgess-Snow Field.
As a high schooler, he helped lead the Golden Eagles to a Class 4A state championship game appearance and was named 4A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Now, he will help lead his hometown collegiate team into its first season of FBS football.
“We got some big things ahead, and we're just ready to take the season,” Wiggins said Monday during JSU’s preseason camp.
Wiggins has emerged as one of the leaders in a strong Gamecocks backfield, with head coach Rich Rodriguez calling him and Anwar Lewis “co-starters” so far through workouts.
He added that he expects both Lewis, who goes by Q, and Wiggins to improve on strong 2022 campaigns.
“Q Lewis is a good player, and Ronnie’s a good player,” Rodriguez said. “I think both of them will be even better than they were last year just simply from a standpoint of they'll know our offense more, and that means a lot.”
With the absence of Lewis because of injury, Wiggins has seen plenty of time on the field. On Monday, he connected with quarterback Zion Webb many times and took deep runs as the leader of the Gamecocks’ backfield.
Wiggins said that while he’s learning the offense, his biggest focus during preseason camp is getting his body ready for the fall.
“The team has been flying around. Everybody's been getting to it, working hard,” Wiggins said. “Right now, we're more getting in shape. We’ll worry about the teams later, but right now we're just focusing on nice, you know, getting everything going.”
In addition to Rodriguez, offensive coordinator Rod Smith and running backs coach Rod McDowell teaching the running back group, Wiggins has been excited about the addition of Pope, a former JSU and NFL running back, to the staff.
“That's a big-time thing,” Wiggins said. “He's been in the league for six years, so I really lock in and listen to him. He’s got stuff to say because he's been to the next level where I'm trying to get it. So when he's talking, I’m fast to listen and slow to talk.”
He said that with JSU’s jump to FBS, he’s honored to carry on the legacy as the players he watched for the Gamecocks as a kid.
“I came to a lot of games, seeing them come up,” Wiggins said. “Now, I'm in their shoes that they once were in.”
Added Wiggins: “There’s a lot of tradition here, so just come in here every day to get better and just rep the name that we wear on our jersey.”
Wiggins said that as the Gamecocks continue to get in shape during the team’s preseason practices, he’s excited for the talent-loaded position groups across the field.
“We got depth everywhere on the field, not just the running back room,” Wiggins said. “We’ve got a solid running back group. Them boys, we work hard every day and we keep pushing.