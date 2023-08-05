JSU football: Rich Rod talks conference realignment, 'it's not shocking'

JACKSONVILLE — On Friday, five programs announced their departures from the Pac-12 Conference in 2024, with Oregon and Washington headed to the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah joining the Big 12.
As the Pac-12 now sits at four teams, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez isn't surprised about the massive shakeup of one of his former conferences.
Rodriguez, who spent six seasons in the Pac-12 as Arizona's coach from 2012 to 2017, said he thought Arizona would move conferences at some point during his tenure.
“It's not shocking,” Rodriguez said. “You know, I was in the Pac-12 for a few years, and I was thinking at the time ‘we're gonna get poached at some point, maybe maybe we need to be ready.’ When I was at Arizona, I said ‘we'd better be ready to maybe go ahead and poach ourselves to someone, and here it is. It happened pretty quick, didn't it?”
While many are questioning the programs' moves and how it shakes up college football, Rodriguez said that he doesn't blame any of the programs for their moves to other conferences because of finances and better opportunities.
He added that he expects more schools to jump to a different conference soon as a result of the shakeup.
“It's all about money,” Rodriguez said. “I don't blame them. I don't blame Arizona, I don't blame Oregon, I don't blame any of them. They’ve got to go where they feel their future is secured and the finances are going to be there, so I don't think everything's done yet.”
While the Pac-12 has been hammered by the moves, Conference USA has been one of the more active conferences when it comes to programs joining and leaving.
Conference USA has had nine teams leave since the end of 2022, adding Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston as a result. Kennesaw State will also join next season, marking three FCS teams making the jump.
Rodriguez said that while he expects the group of five teams to see a shakeup soon, he's confident in the plan that Conference USA has laid out moving forward.
“I think the group of fives may be the next domino in some way, shape or form,” Rodriguez said. “I know this, I'm glad we moved up when we did because the entry fee has gone up to like $5 million, and that would have been a tough bill to pay. We paid a 10th of that or whatever we paid, so good move by us. I'm excited to be in Conference USA and I think our conference has a great plan going forward.”