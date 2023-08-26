JSU football: Newcomer Quae Drake leads dominant defensive showing against UTEP

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State linebacker Quae Drake took the field on Burgess-Snow field for the first time Saturday night, but he didn’t waste any time introducing himself to the home crowd.
He had a team-high 11 tackles in the 17-14 win over Texas-El Paso. He didn’t hold back in the postgame news conference either.
“I think we proved that we belong here,” Drake said. “And I speak for defensively, I think we proved that we compete in this conference and at this level.”
The mere fact that he feels comfortable speaking for a defense that returned eight starters is impressive by itself.
“He seemed like he was in on every tackle, and that’s why we were excited when we got him,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We coached him in Louisiana at Monroe and knew he was a really good football player. He came home to Alabama, and he’s a really great young man. He’s already one of the leaders, and I thought he had a really solid game today.”
On Saturday, Drake, an offseason transfer from ULM, certainly looked up to the task of replacing former Jax State linebackers Stevonte Tullis and Markail Benton, who started 48 games between them before exhausting their eligibility last season.
Jacksonville State prevented UTEP from converting on third down on nine of 12 attempts.
It’s probably no coincidence that three of Drake’s tackles came on those nine plays.
After the win, Rodriguez speculated that Drake’s immediate impact probably resulted from his experience playing for Jax State defensive coordinator Zac Alley at Louisiana Monroe, where he also served as defensive coordinator.
“The guys on defense played for coach Alley, so they know the system,” Rodriguez said. “Coach Alley’s system is a little unique. You've got to learn a lot. Some of the terminology and things they have, they really have to study, and sometimes it takes a long time to learn it. If you've been in a system, it really helps. Guys that have played for him or coached with him in that system are a little bit ahead.”
Despite coming in ahead of the game, Drake refused to take up the spotlight following Saturday’s win.
“I'm excited to be here,” Drake said. “Like I said earlier, I'm glad that these guys brought me in with open arms, and I want to thank coach Alley, coach Rich Rod and the strength staff this summer for actually preparing us for this moment. I'm glad to be here.”