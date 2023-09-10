JSU football: Mounting running back injuries could challenge team's depth

CONWAY, S.C. — Jacksonville State’s depth at running back was supposed to be the Gamecocks’ strength, but it looks like that depth might get tested in the coming weeks.
After Jax State’s 30-16 loss at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, coach Rich Rodriguez fielded a question about losing running back Ron Wiggins to an injury in the first quarter.
“Something with his shoulder. … Couple other guys in and out,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know what the whole deal is. We got enough players. You put the next guy in, and he’s supposed to perform.”
Wiggins carried the ball four times in the opening quarter and picked up 35 rushing yards.
He will have an extra week to recover since the Gamecocks don’t play again until Eastern Michigan visits on Sept. 23. However, if he can’t go, Wiggins could be one of two running backs missing.
Earlier in the week, Rodriguez suggested running back Anwar Lewis would be available on Saturday, but the presumptive pre-season starter remained sidelined against the Chanticleers.
Lewis has yet to see the field this season. That left Wiggins and Louisiana Monroe transfer Malik Jackson to carry the load for the Gamecocks.
On Saturday, Jackson carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards. He also caught four passes on seven targets for 28 yards.
With Wiggins out of the picture on Saturday night, J’Wan Evans and Reggion Bennett combined to carry the football five times for four yards.