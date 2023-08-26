JSU football: Gamecocks win first FBS game with thrilling finish

JACKSONVILLE — In the midst of his seventh season at Jacksonville State, Jeremiah Harris may have made the play of his career against UTEP on Saturday night.
His interception with 1:15 left in the game secured a 17-14 win over UTEP for Jacksonville State, giving the Gamecocks their first win as an FBS program in dramatic fashion.
Fellow seventh-year Zion Webb led the team in passing, going 10-for-20 with 67 yards. He also ran for 55 yards on 10 attempts.
Malik Jackson finished with 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, while Ron Wiggins finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts. Wiggins also led the team in receiving with 24 yards on two catches.
After Alen Karajic logged the first points of the game with a 40-yard field goal, Ron Wiggins scored Jacksonville State’s first touchdown with a four-yard run with 13:26 left in the first half.
The Gamecocks’ second touchdown came from a four-yard touchdown run by Malik Jackson after his 44-yard set Jacksonville State up in the red zone.
