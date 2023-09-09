JSU football: Gamecocks unable to overcome offensive miscues at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — For most of Saturday night, Jacksonville State looked at home on the teal field. Ironically, the closer the Gamecocks got to the red zone, the less comfortable the offense looked in a 30-16 loss at Coastal Carolina.
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-0 Conference USA) settled for Alen Karajic field goals at the end of their first three drives. He made all three kicks from 28, 39 and 40 yards away.
After giving up an opening-drive touchdown, Jax State’s defense limited the Chanticleers to a pair of field goals on their next five drives. Then, Coastal Carolina (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) surprised the Gamecocks and recovered an onside kick at Jax State’s 34-yard line, setting up yet another field goal to take a 16-9 lead with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
Coastal Carolina followed that up with a back-breaking 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson McCall to Jared Brown, giving the Chanticleers a 14-point lead with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter.
At this point, the Jax State coaching staff sent quarterback Logan Smothers in for the first time. He connected on his first two passes for 24 yards, then fumbled the ball after taking a six-yard sack, resulting in the Gamecocks’ first turnover this season.
Smothers finished the night seven of 10 passing for 57 yards. He also rushed six times for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Starting quarterback Zion Webb finished nine of 18 for 150 passing yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 21 rushing yards.
