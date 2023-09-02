JSU football: Gamecocks rip through ETSU, advance to 2-0

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State looked like a long-time FBS program in Saturday's 49-3 win over East Tennessee State.
First, they did what many FBS teams do and started off slow and perhaps even a little disorganized against an FCS team, allowing ETSU to take an early 3-0 lead.
Then, in the closing minutes of the first quarter, the Gamecocks woke up and scored two touchdowns in less than four minutes to take a 14-3 lead. After that, Jax State never looked back.
The surprise of the day was quarterback Logan Smothers, who got the start and completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Former starter Zion Webb finally took the field on the fifth drive, but the coaches pulled after he drew a roughing the passer call on his second incompletion.
Jax State running back Malik Harris paced the team on the ground, rushing for 100 yards and one touchdown on only 12 carries.
