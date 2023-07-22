JSU football: Gamecocks picked seventh in CUSA preseason poll

Jacksonville State was picked to finish seventh in Conference USA in the league's predicted order of finish.
The list was decided by "a panel of media members that cover Conference USA schools," according to a news release from the league.
Jacksonville State placed seventh out of the nine Conference USA schools. The Gamecocks landed above Florida International and Sam Houston, which tied for last.
Western Kentucky and fellow newcomer Liberty were the two programs to receive first-place votes in the poll. The two were listed first and second, respectively.
The predicted order of finish posted goes as follows:
1. Western Kentucky (18 first-place votes)
2. Liberty (four first-place votes)
3. Middle Tennessee State
4. Louisiana Tech
5. New Mexico State
6. Texas-El Paso
7. Jacksonville State
T8. Florida International
T8. Sam Houston
In addition to the preseason poll, the conference released a 2023 preseason watch list that was selected by the nine head coaches of Conference USA programs. Each team had five players selected.
Running back Anwar Lewis, tight end Sean Brown, defensive lineman Chris Hardie, defensive end "J-Rock" Swain and kicker Alen Karajic represented JSU.
The league also highlighted one "academic performer" for each team, with JSU's representative being senior defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell.
Conference USA will host a media day Tuesday, with coach Rich Rodriguez, offensive lineman Treylen Brown and defensive back Jeremiah Harris representing JSU in Arlington, Texas, at Global Life Field.