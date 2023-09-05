JSU football: Four main takeaways from Gamecocks' Tuesday news conference

JACKSONVILLE — In his 25th year as a college head coach, Rich Rodriguez figured he had seen it all. Until Saturday.
Quarterback Zion Webb was a late scratch to start Saturday's 49-3 win over East Tennessee State because of illness. Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers replaced him in the lineup. Rodriguez couldn't recall having to make a switch that late on gameday.
“I mean, this is the first game in my entire 20-whatever-some-years, six, or seven years as a head coach that I found out about an hour-and-a-half before the game the quarterback wasn’t going to play,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Because he’s sick. That was an interesting situation. So thank god we had a guy with a little bit of college experience.”
Keep reading for more on the quarterback “situation” and other highlights from Tuesday’s news conference:
1. Quarterback controversy?
Rodriguez said Saturday’s starter would be the quarterback who looks the best in practice this week between Webb and Logan Smothers.
Despite the short notice, Smothers completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 40 yards and two scores.
“He was just confident,” Jax State tight end Sean Brown said. “That is one of the biggest things you got to be as a quarterback, and throughout the whole game, he’d come to the sidelines, and he’d talk to the receivers, talk to the running backs, talk to us about what we need to be doing different and that comes back to the experience he has and we all trust him.”
Rodriguez said the Gamecocks might use both Webb and Smothers at Coastal Carolina this weekend. As they have done previously, they will continue to receive equal reps in practice leading up to Jax State’s first road game.
“Not a dilemma,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s an interesting situation. I got two starting quarterbacks. I got Zion Webb, and I got Logan Smothers. Who is going to start on Saturday, what time does the game start, 6? You’ll know at 6:01.”
2. Joining up
When Jax State receiver Jamarye Joiner is on the field, quarterbacks look his way.
According to Pro Football Focus, Joiner, a transfer from Arizona, has run only 10 routes through two games, but he’s been targeted four times. He already has three catches for 35 yards.
Eight players have run more routes than Joiner, including four who ran at least 22. Yet, running back Ron Wiggins is the only JSU player with more targets than Joiner. He’s also the only player with more receiving yards.
Describing Joiner after Saturday's win, Smothers said, “He’s a big body, first of all. He’s easy to get separation and get open. I like throwing to big bodies, you know. A big target for me.”
Of the 11 Jax State receivers listed on the depth chart, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Joiner is easily one of the biggest. Only three others top 6-0, and only two others weigh 200 pounds.
Brown said Joiner "can catch the ball, whether we're throwing a little fade ball or a slant, he can take it the distance.”
Although Rodriguez recruited him to Arizona, he did not coach him there. So Joiner has been learning the system since he arrived in the spring.
“He’s learning quickly, you know I think every week he gets a little bit better, he gets in better shape,” Rodriguez said. “But he is a really good athlete.”
3. Ball at the beach
Saturday’s matchup could very well be one of the Gamecocks’ tougher matchups this season. The Chanticleers went 9-4 last season and return quarterback Grayson McCall, who PFF graded out as the 23rd-best quarterback in the nation last season.
“He’s competitive," Rodriguez said. "He’s smart. He will make plays that are there and then he will make plays that aren’t there. Probably one of the most dynamic leaders in college football.”
He finished last season averaging 239 passing yards and 2.2 passing touchdowns a game while completing 69.1 percent of his throws. He also threw only two interceptions.
On Saturday, McCall completed 27 of 42 passes for 271 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown in a 27-13 loss at UCLA.
Coastal Carolina receiver Sam Pinckney finished the game with nine receptions, 139 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he paced the Chanticleers with 71 receptions and 996 yards.
4. Turning the tide
Jax State’s defense has forced a nation-leading seven turnovers through two games. Only five other teams have at least five.
This is also the first time since October 2020 that the Gamecocks have avoided turning the ball over in consecutive games. Jax State’s plus-7 turnover margin gives the Gamecocks a two-turnover lead over second-place Arkansas for the national lead. Conference USA foe Liberty is in third with a plus-4 turnover margin.
“Most of our turnovers I would say would be from playing relentless, doing our job, just playing as hard as we do," defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell said. "Just be like there is 13 guys on the field, just attacking them.”