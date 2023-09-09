JSU football: Defensive penalties doom Gamecocks at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina’s offense stuck to the script on Saturday night.
Back in Jacksonville, that script had the Gamecocks leaving town with an impressive upset over a team with a nationally recognized quarterback. As it turns out, the Jax State version of the script was missing six defensive penalties, which ultimately proved too much to overcome in Saturday’s 30-16 loss at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
“Totally pissed off,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said after the loss. “It’s embarrassing. Total lack of discipline. Horrible coaching, horrible, horrible. What did we have, seven penalties on defense? And we told them six times last week UCLA jumped offsides last week. Are you kidding me? And then we do the same damn thing. It is embarrassing. Totally undisciplined. That goes back to coaching.”
The first defensive penalty came on third-and-8 on the game’s opening drive. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall took advantage of the free play to hit Sam Pickney for a 33-yard gain. Coastal Carolina running back Braydon Bennett walked into the end zone on the very next play.
Jax State’s defense jumped offsides at least three other times in the loss.
Once, the Gamecocks (2-1, 1-0 Conference USA) were able to recover and force Coastal Carolina (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) to turn the ball over on downs. The third offsides penalty turned into a Coastal Carolina field goal. The final one, fittingly, helped the Chanticleers run out the clock at the end of the game.
“They do a lot of shifts,” Jax State nickelback Kolbi Fuqua said. “That is the only thing different. A lot of teams do shifts, but they do shifts and motion.”
Fuqua, who finished with a career-high 18 tackles, said a lack of communication caused the Gamecocks to jump offsides when reacting to Coastal Carolina’s pre-snap antics.
When Jax State wasn’t jumping offsides, the defenders were getting penalized for appearing to confuse the offense by clapping.
“We got warned about clapping, and then three times we clapped,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t an intentional clap. It was just doing a signal. But we told them we can’t clap, and it still happens two other times, so I don’t understand.
"I don’t understand how that can happen when we specifically told them don’t do it, and they do it, so the fear of repercussion is not there, and that needs to change.”
One of those claps came on third-and-3 at the Coastal 33-yard line. Thanks in part to that penalty, Coastal Carolina finished the drive with a 25-yard field goal. Considering everything else, that field goal should have been something of a moral victory.
That particular scoring play came with a nice bonus for the Chanticleers in the form of a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on J-Rock Swain after the fact.
The subsequent kickoff’s advancement likely encouraged Coastal to attempt the onside, which the Chanticleers recovered and turned into yet another field goal.
The mistakes also took the spotlight off what should have been an uneven but ultimately good showing against McCall, who finished the evening 21 of 29 for 268 yards and one touchdown.
“I mean, honestly, I don’t feel like he did anything too spectacular,” Fuqua said. “We really just beat ourselves. We just came off of coverage in the back end when he started to scramble. We’ve been working scramble drill, and just a lot of stuff was going to our head, it seems like.”
Rodriguez complimented McCall’s talent overall, but agreed that the Coastal Carolina quarterback leaned heavily on checkdowns and “easy throws” on Saturday night.
The Jax State head coach didn’t have anything near as nice to say about his own team after they lost a game that Rodriguez said should have seen Jax State up a couple scores at the half instead of down 10-9.
“Shoulda, coulda, woulda, gotta get better,” Rodriguez said. “This is a Division I program that has been established for seven years, and we’ve been here for seven months, less. So we can’t have silly stuff. Stuff that we can control, we gotta control. We ain’t good enough to win games against Division I teams making the mistakes we made today.”