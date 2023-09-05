JSU deceased student name released

Jacksonville State University police released the name of the student who was discovered dead in an on-campus housing unit last week.
A student memorial service was held in honor of the student, Mariah Casiano, on Monday at the Theron Montgomery Building.
Casiano, 22, of Saks, was found unresponsive in her dormitory at Pannell Hall last Wednesday after campus police conducted a welfare check. No information has been released on what caused Casiano’s death.
Casiano was a Jax State psychology major who was set to graduate in December, according to a recent news release.
“We ask, out of respect for her loved ones, that you please give the family the privacy they need to grieve this devastating loss,” UPD Chief Michael Barton stated in a release.