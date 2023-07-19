JSU basketball: Men's, women's conference schedules announced

JACKSONVILLE — Both Gamecocks basketball squads now know their conference slate for their inaugural season in Conference USA.
Conference USA announced each team's conference opponents for the 2024 season, with the men’s schedule being released on Monday and women’s on Tuesday.
Both JSU teams share identical opponents on identical days, but one of the men’s or women’s teams will be at Pete-Mathews Coliseum and the other team will be away.
The women’s team is set to open at Pete-Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 10 against Liberty, while the men’s team will open on Saturday, Jan. 6 against Florida International.
Times for each game has yet to be announced.
The Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will both be hosted at Propst Arena in Huntsville from March 12-16.
WOMEN’S SCHEDULE
Jan. 6: at Florida International
Jan. 10: vs. Liberty
Jan. 13: vs. Western Kentucky
Jan. 20: at LA Tech
Jan. 24: vs. Middle Tennessee State
Jan. 27: at Liberty
Feb. 1: vs. UTEP
Feb. 3: vs. New Mexico State
Feb. 8: at Sam Houston
Feb. 10: at Western Kentucky
Feb. 15: vs. LA Tech
Feb. 21: at Middle Tennessee State
Feb. 24: vs. Florida International
Feb. 29: at UTEP
March 2: at New Mexico State
March 9: vs. Sam Houston
MEN’S SCHEDULE
Jan. 6: vs. Florida International
Jan. 10: at Liberty
Jan. 13: at Western Kentucky
Jan. 20: vs. LA Tech
Jan. 24: at Middle Tennessee State
Jan. 27: vs. Liberty
Feb. 1: at UTEP
Feb. 3: at New Mexico State
Feb. 8: vs. Sam Houston
Feb. 10: vs. Western Kentucky
Feb. 15: at LA Tech
Feb. 21: vs. Middle Tennessee State
Feb. 24: at Florida International
Feb. 29: vs. UTEP
March 2: vs. New Mexico State
March 9: at Sam Houston