JSU basketball: Men's, women's conference schedules announced

Ray Harper: JSU vs. JU 1/14/23

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper shouts instructions to his team during the Gamecocks' ASUN Conference game against Jacksonville University on Saturday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Both Gamecocks basketball squads now know their conference slate for their inaugural season in Conference USA.

Conference USA announced each team's conference opponents for the 2024 season, with the men’s schedule being released on Monday and women’s on Tuesday.

Both JSU teams share identical opponents on identical days, but one of the men’s or women’s teams will be at Pete-Mathews Coliseum and the other team will be away.

The women’s team is set to open at Pete-Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 10 against Liberty, while the men’s team will open on Saturday, Jan. 6 against Florida International.

Times for each game has yet to be announced.

The Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will both be hosted at Propst Arena in Huntsville from March 12-16.

WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Jan. 6: at Florida International

Jan. 10: vs. Liberty

Jan. 13: vs. Western Kentucky

Jan. 20: at LA Tech

Jan. 24: vs. Middle Tennessee State

Jan. 27: at Liberty

Feb. 1: vs. UTEP

Feb. 3: vs. New Mexico State

Feb. 8: at Sam Houston

Feb. 10: at Western Kentucky

Feb. 15: vs. LA Tech

Feb. 21: at Middle Tennessee State

Feb. 24: vs. Florida International

Feb. 29: at UTEP

March 2: at New Mexico State

March 9: vs. Sam Houston

MEN’S SCHEDULE

Jan. 6: vs. Florida International

Jan. 10: at Liberty

Jan. 13: at Western Kentucky

Jan. 20: vs. LA Tech

Jan. 24: at Middle Tennessee State

Jan. 27: vs. Liberty

Feb. 1: at UTEP

Feb. 3: at New Mexico State

Feb. 8: vs. Sam Houston

Feb. 10: vs. Western Kentucky

Feb. 15: at LA Tech

Feb. 21: vs. Middle Tennessee State

Feb. 24: at Florida International

Feb. 29: vs. UTEP

March 2: vs. New Mexico State

March 9: at Sam Houston

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.