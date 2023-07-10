JSU baseball: White Sox select Peppers in ninth round of 2023 MLB Draft

Jacksonville State landed its name back in the Major League Baseball amateur drafts.
JSU pitcher Jake Peppers was selected in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, being taken by the Chicago White Sox with the 269th overall pick.
This marks the second time in three drafts that White Sox have selected a Jacksonville State pitcher, with Chicago selecting Christian Edwards in the 11th round of the 2021 draft.
Peppers is the highest-drafted former Jacksonville State player since Todd Cunningham was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in the bullpen, Peppers found a spot in the starting rotation midway through the season.
The Geraldine High School graduate appeared in 12 games and started seven for Jacksonville State, posting a 2-3 record. He finished the season with a 5.06 ERA and held opponents to a .238 batting average.
He racked up 60 strikeouts and walked 26 batters in his 58 innings of work this season.
Peppers' time at Jacksonville State ended with a season-high 6⅔ innings against Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Conference tournament. He allowed four hits, three runs (none earned) and two walks as he struck out eight in the win.
Peppers also shined against Auburn, when he pitched 5⅓ innings of shutout baseball. He allowed four hits, two walks and no runs as he struck out five of his 21 batters faced.
Peppers ranked 187th in MLB Pipeline's top 250 draft prospects before the draft began.