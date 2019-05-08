JACKSONVILLE — Alex Strachan delivered two huge hits to lift Jacksonville State to a 9-8 win over eighth-ranked Georgia on Wednesday night.
In the bottom of the ninth, with a full count, two outs, nobody on base and JSU trailing 8-7, Strachan ran into a pitch for his seventh homer of the season. JSU's computer analytics measured the distance of his home run at 372 feet, and the ball was traveling 103 mph off the bat.
In the bottom of the 11th with bases loaded, one out and the score tied 8-8, Strachan bounced a single over the third baseman's head to bring home Nic Gaddis with the winning run.
"The funny thing is, last week against UT Martin, I had a lot of opportunities with bases loaded, and I didn't drive them in," Strachan said. "Coach (Jim) Case was teasing me about that, and I told him, 'Coach, if I get in that situation again, I'll get the run in."
On the home run, Strachan joked that he "blacked out for a bit" from the excitement as he rounded the bases.
He was down 0-2 before working the count to 3-2. He then fouled off three pitches before hammering his homer to left. Strachan said he was just trying to get on base.
"It's weird because sometimes when you don't try to do too much, you get a big hit, and when you try too hard, you don't," he said.
The inning began with Georgia turning to its closer, Aaron Schunk, who has 11 saves this season and a 2.14 ERA. Alex Webb greeted him with a double over the left fielder's head. Gaddis was intentionally walked.
Isaac Alexander bunted but Georgia got Webb at third base for the out. Andrew Naismith coaxed a walk out of Schunk, and Strachan placed his winning hit over the drawn-in Georgia third baseman, Riley King.
That set off a wild celebration with Gamecocks' players rushing the field with a win over the SEC's second-place team in Georgia (37-13).
The Gamecocks (27-21) built a 7-2 lead through four innings, with two runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth.
Nic Gaddis had a pair of one-run singles. Isaac Alexander tripled home a run and drove in another run on a fielder's choice. Cole Frederick singled home two runs, and Strachan brought home another run with a single.
Georgia managed five runs in the top of the fifth off left-hander Michael Gilliland, making it 7-7, and that's where it stayed until the ninth inning.
In the top half of the inning, Georgia's L.J. Talley doubled and scored when John Cable delivered another double.
What to know
—The game drew 1,527, which is the third most this season JSU drew 2,033 for April 24 home game against Alabama and 1,882 for April 23 home game against Auburn.
—Christian Edwards and Austin Brewster each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Corley Woods and Jackson Tavel worked 1⅓ innings apiece without allowing a run. Cody Willingham (1-1) pitched the 11th and didn't allow a run to get the win.
—Gaddis was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Strachan was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
—Frederick had two hits, extending his hit streak to eight games in a row, while Alexander increased his hit streak to seven.
Who said
—Strachan on the win over an SEC team: "This is big because we've got a big conference series this weekend, and this gives us confidence. This is good for us heading into that series."
—Case on the lift JSU gets from this win: "This has got to be a shot in the arm, no doubt about it. We struck out 19 times, but those are some really good arms. The SEC is hitting .202 against them, but we battled like crazy. … If we show the same energy this weekend and compete like this, we may win all our games or we may not win any, but I'll be happy."
Next up
—Jacksonville State has six Ohio Valley Conference games remaining, including three home games this weekend against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. They're set for Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. JSU is 16-8 in the OVC, which is tied for first with Austin Peay. Belmont (17-10) is third, and Morehead State (15-9) is fourth.