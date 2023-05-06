JSU baseball: Reeves homers again but Gamecocks fall at Liberty

T.J. Reeves homered for the second straight day, but that was the lone bright spot for Jacksonville State’s baseball team Saturday as the Gamecocks fell to Liberty 13-3 in seven innings.
Reeves’ three-run blast in the top of the sixth inning was his 11th home run of the season and fourth in his last five games.
JSU managed just six hits on the day. Mason Maners and Brennen Norton led the Gamecocks at the plate. Maners went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Norton was 2-for-3 with a double.
What to know
—Bear Madliak went 0-for-1 at the plate but reached base twice on a walk and a hit by pitch. He scored on Reeves’ home run.
—Jarrett Eaton finished 1-for-3
—Tanner Jones took the loss, allowing six runs — five earned — on five hits and two walks over three innings pitched. He struck out four.
—Reid Fagerstrom relieved Jones and allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks over two innings. Garrett Wade finished the game for the Gamecocks, allowing three earned runs on one hit and two walks over one inning. He struck out three.
Next up
—JSU (22-24, 15-8 ASUN) will play the rubber match of the series on Sunday at noon.