JSU baseball: Gamecocks win their way into ASUN semifinals

Jacksonville State clinched a spot in the ASUN baseball tournament semifinals with a dominating 9-3 win over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
"The thing I'm most proud of our guys is we all know there's been some ups and downs this year, for sure," JSU coach Jim Case said on his postgame radio show. "The schedule was hard, maybe too hard, but whatever. But, we couldn't be in a better spot than we are right now, no matter what. We're in the absolute best spot we could be in. One of these four teams is going to win two games Saturday and Sunday, and we have as good a chance as anybody, in my opinion."
Seventh-seeded JSU has won both of its pool-play games in the tournament, which Stetson is hosting in DeLand, Fla. Even a loss in Friday's scheduled pool-play game against eighth-seeded Austin Peay would put the Gamecocks into a tie with fifth-seeded Stetson for the best record in Pool B, but JSU beat the Hatters earlier in the tournament, securing the tiebreaker and the pool championship.
However, this being the ASUN, JSU is required to go ahead and play Austin Peay on Friday, even though the result is meaningless.
"I hope we win, because anytime there's going to be an outcome, I want to win," Case said. "But it doesn't matter."
Case said that some guys who don't typically play in league games will get a chance. For example, it's extremely unlikely catcher Bear Madliak will be behind the plate, although he might get an at-bat at designated hitter. Also, pitchers who might be needed for the semifinals won't pitch.
"It's going to be important for several reasons," Case said. "One is you play the game the right way all the time. I don't care who's in there, I don't care who's pitching, I don't care who's catching, I don't care about any of those things. There's a certain way you play the game, and you don't ever need to get away from playing the game the right way. When you do, sometimes you take chances on getting hurt."
Jake Peppers gave JSU (27-28) its second straight sterling outing by a starting pitcher. He worked 6⅔ innings against sixth-seeded EKU (29-30) and allowed three runs, all of which were unearned. They came in the seventh inning after JSU already had built a 7-0 lead.
Peppers (4-4) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. All four hits were singles.
Relief pitcher Austin Cornelius was about as good. He worked the final 2⅓ innings. He faced nine batters and retired seven of them. The ones who reached came on a walk and a single, both with two outs in the ninth inning. The final out came on Cornelius’ second strikeout of the night.
In Wednesday's 6-1 win over Stetson, JSU's Tanner Jones pitched 8⅔ clean innings to pace the victory.
At the plate, JSU pounded out 13 hits off six EKU pitchers and took the lead immediately. Madliak opened with a lead-off homer to start the game. Carson Crowe made it 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run single. Javon Hernandez slugged a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and T.J. Reeves followed with a double to score Mason Maners, making it 7-0.
In the eighth inning, Hernandez's sacrifice fly brought home a run, and Caleb Johnson scored JSU's final run on a wild pitch.
"I thought we were so good offensively tonight, and it's hard it's kind of like those Tuesday nights when you five, six guys, and you don't get to bat against the same guy a couple of times, but I'll tell you, I thought our guys were fantastic," Case said.
What to know
—JSU is 2-0 in Pool B, while Stetson is 2-1, Eastern Kentucky 1-2 and Austin Peay 0-2.
—Case said ace pitcher AJ Causey, who has been ill, should be available for Saturday's semifinals.
—Against EKU, Madliak went 2-for-5 with a double and the home run. He scored two runs.
—Hernandez went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
—Maners was 1-for-4 with a double and a walk, and Reeves was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
—Derrick Jackson was 3-for-5. Johnson was 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk.
Who said
—Case on the two late runs: "The biggest thing of all, which is so important when you're in tournament play, is we added those two in the eighth, because you never know. You just never know. And there's no tomorrow. Every time you get a chance to add, you need to add."
—Case on how Crowe, a fifth-year senior who has three RBIs in the tournament, isn't looking forward to the season ending: "He told me last night that when this is over, he's got to go to work, and apparently, he doesn't like work. He said, 'I'll do anything to keep playing.'"
Next up
—JSU will play Austin Peay (25-32) on Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Gamecocks will face either top-seeded Lipscomb (33-24), No. 2-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (40-17) or No. 3-seeded Liberty (27-29) at 10 a.m. in the ASUN semifinals. The championship game will be Sunday at noon.