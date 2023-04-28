JSU baseball: Gamecocks stuff UNA, as Jackson puts together another good game

JACKSONVILLE — Three games into the season, Derrick Jackson Jr. had a broken hand but not a broken spirit.
He had put in so much work in the off-season, and his chance to play full-time at first base for Jacksonville State was going to have to wait a while. He missed 18 games, but when he returned, he didn't look like he had missed 18 minutes.
When he returned, he began hitting right away and hasn't slowed down. That includes Friday night's important ASUN Conference win over North Alabama 9-6.
JSU (19-21, 12-7 ASUN) has another game Saturday at 2 p.m. against UNA (9-31, 3-16), the league's cellar dweller. They'll play the third game of the three-game set Sunday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks are tied for fourth place and trail ASUN co-leaders Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb by two games.
Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double, a seventh-inning solo home run, and a walk. His .359 batting average ranks second on the team, and even with the missed time, his nine doubles are tied for the JSU lead, and his seven homers are third.
"Honestly, I've done a lot of praying and a lot of thinking about," Jackson said. "Also, I've taken time to think about the mental side of the game and trust my preparation. I just put it all in the preparation, and it's proven true. The work I've put in over the break and during the fall, it's coming to fruition."
In the previous two years, he appeared in 48 games and hit .184. Now, he's the same guy but a much better baseball player.
"Sometimes experience is worth something," JSU coach Jim Case said. "I think he's played enough and got enough experience, and from a cerebral standpoint, it's kind of all come together for him."
Even his fielding has improved. Against UNA, he picked up a couple of short-hop throws from infielders as if they were routine. In the fifth inning, the Lions started the inning with a single, and the next batter hit a grounder to Jackson. Instead of laying back and waiting on the ball, he charged it, fielded it cleanly and threw to second base for the force out.
"A lot of teams going to retreat and take that out at first base," Case said.
If Jackson had done that, UNA would've had a runner on second, and two batters later, he would've scored when the Lions got a two-out single.
"I think he's playing fantastic baseball," Case said. "He's hitting so many balls hard. When he came back after he was hurt, we batted him mostly eighth, and then slowly, slowly, slowly, he's in that 5-hole and he's knocking in runs and doing a great job for us. I can't say enough about him."
Jackson said that he's trying not to do too much at the plate.
"I was trying to do stuff that pleases everybody in the crowd and try to do stuff they've never seen before, and that's just not my game," he said. "My game is be on time, hit it hard and pray it falls somewhere."
The home run in the seventh inning was especially fun for Jackson.
"I know he was throwing a lot of breaking balls," he said. "I just tried to get one, and honestly, I just saw it well and swung at it. I really don't think it was a good pitch to swing it, but I was on time, and I was like, 'Well, here we go.' I just happened to catch it to get it high enough to get out."
What to know
—JSU hit four home runs Friday, including two solo shots from Bear Madliak and one each from Mason Maners and one from Jackson. Coincidentally, JSU also had four runners reach when hit by a pitch: Maners twice, and Jarrett Eaton and Carson Crowe once each.
—Crowe was 2-for-4 with an RBI and his first triple since 2021. The right fielder fell down while trying to corral Crowe's hit in the corner.
—Maners was 1-for-2 with a homer, a walk and two hit-by-pitches. His nine homers lead the team.
—Starting pitcher AJ Causey wasn't 100 percent physically, according to Case, but he pitched five innings and allowed two runs, including only one that was earned.
—Will Baker (2-2) worked 2⅓ innings for the win. Austin Cornelius worked the final 1⅔ innings.
Who said
—Case on the home runs: "You never know. It wasn't like the wind was blowing that hard. The ball just carried. It was just a good night. From the very first, when Bear hits a home run (to lead off the bottom of the first inning), you thought, 'Hey, that ball had some pretty good carry.'"
—Case on JSU putting together 13 hits: "The assistant coaches did a great job of having everyone ready to go. They swung the bats really good, and like I said, they did it against a guy who had a quality night. That was one of the better efforts I've seen against us, as far as effort and wanting something as bad as that guy wanted it."
—Case on Causey: "I thought it was really gutsy. He was good. He didn't have the best of luck. There was one inning where he gave up a run. There was nothing he could do. He gave up a groundball through the 6-hole. They looped a ball over the second baseman's head, then bunted him over and scored on a groundball. I thought he was better than a week ago, but I didn't think he was completely 100 percent back to where he was."
Next up
—JSU will host UNA at 2 p.m., which is four hours earlier than originally scheduled. The game was shifted because of the possibility of rain. Robert Peppers will start on the mound. Tanner Jones’ start has been shifted to Sunday because Case said he felt he would benefit from another day before he pitches.