JSU baseball: Gamecocks' sixth-year senior speaks about his time with program, school

JACKSONVILLE — Nobody on the Jacksonville State baseball roster has stayed with the team as long as Dylan Hathcock.
A left-handed pitcher from Tallassee, he joined the Gamecocks' program in 2017. Thanks to a redshirt year and an NCAA rule granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Hathcock is a rare six-year senior.
He's seen plenty of game action along the way, pitching in 71 career games and compiling a 9-11 record. He has appeared in a team-high 22 of the Gamecocks’ 47 games this season, pitching 41 innings and giving up only 44 hits. He has struck out 33.
Along the way, he has served as a leader by example.
“I don’t know if you can say I’m a leader,” said Hathcock, as JSU (21-26, 14-10 ASUN) prepares to host Central Arkansas (22-24, 16-8) in a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“I’ve grown as a person more than a ball player and that’s bigger to me than anything. I’ve been here a while so I’ve seen a lot of things, been around a lot of different people and it’s made me grow up. I’m not really a vocal person. I kind of do what I have to do and make sure other people do what they have to do. I show them what I do on the field and that’s how it’s done but that’s it.”
Hathcock took his super senior year which the NCAA granted to returning athletes after the pandemic caused mass shutdowns in the spring of 2020. He was granted a medical redshirt in 2018 after suffering a major knee injury early on during that season.
"It was really hard. I didn’t know I was going to play again for a little while because of how bad my knee was,” Hathcock said. “They told me it was going to be 12 months before I could be back on the mound. That’s something Coach (Jim) Case and I talked about that just can’t happen. I needed to be back the next season to play."
Hathcock said he worked hard to return.
"I had to push myself probably the hardest I’ve ever pushed myself, but I found out that I could go so much further than I was," he said. "I was back on the mound in six months. I was back playing full games in eight months, so I learned that it might look tough but at the end of the day you just have to put your head down and keep going.”
As for the extra year granted by the NCAA, Hathcock had more in mind than baseball when he returned for his sixth season.
"Honestly, it’s kind of funny,” he said. “Yeah, baseball is a big thing, and that’s all I’ve ever done, but school was another big factor. I have one more semester for my master’s degree. Really, I wasn’t ready for the real world.
"The real world is different, and my parents always told me as long as you can stay out of it, stay out of it. I like being around the program because, like I said, they've taught me a lot and it’s hard to get away from it.”
A former Tallassee High School standout, Hathcock was a two-time all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He led the Tigers to a 26-9 record his senior year and helped the team capture the Class 5A, Region 4 championship that same season.
When asked about his biggest takeaway from his time at JSU and with the baseball program, he said, "Treating the people the right way."
“It’s different here," Hathcock said. "I know guys that are at other programs that treat certain people differently. Another lesson was seeing how far first class really takes you because I’ll be honest I came in as a cocky freshman and thought I was a hot shot. That didn’t work out the way I wanted, and I kind of was humbled real quick.
"Coach Case sat me down and said, 'Hey, that’s not how we do it here.' It flipped a switch in me that you have to treat people the way you want to be treated. On the field is different, but off the field you can’t be that same person. That’s something that was big to me, which was learning how to treat people and putting your head down and working no matter what people may say or think of you.”