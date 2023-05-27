JSU baseball: Gamecocks rally from eight-run deficit but fall in ASUN tourney semifinals

Jacksonville State rallied from an eight-run deficit, but it wasn't enough as the Gamecocks lost to Florida Gulf Coast 14-10 in the ASUN baseball semifinals.
JSU trailed 8-0 after three innings but scored a season-best eight runs in the top of the fourth. After FGCU got a run in the bottom of the fourth, JSU came back and scored twice in the top of the sixth for a 10-9 lead.
That held until the bottom of the seventh. The Eagles then scored three times on a Trevor Kole homer for a 12-10 lead. They added two in the eighth to ice the victory.
"The one thing that stands out to me about our group is I feel like if there's one thing that defines our year is they never gave up, and they certainly didn't today," JSU coach Jim Case said.
Seventh-seeded JSU ended its season at 27-30. Second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (42-17) advanced to the ASUN finals, which are Sunday at noon at DeLand, Fla. The Eagles will face either top-seeded Lipscomb or third-seeded Liberty. The winner of that game receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
"I'm really proud of the effort," Case said. "We didn't play as well as we would've liked to have played. We probably didn't pitch as well as I would've liked to have pitched, but I think Florida Gulf Coast had something to do with that. Some of it was us, and some of it was them."
The Eagles, who lead the ASUN in homers, slugged four out of the park Saturday. Alejandro Figueredo, Harrison Povey, Stephen Wilmer and Kole each hit one. Kole went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
FGCU got nine of its 13 hits, 10 of its runs and nine of its RBIs from the Nos. 6-9 hitters.
"They're kind of almost like what you would call professional-type hitters," Case said. "You have to throw them strikes, and when you do throw strikes, they put pretty good swings on it. They even had some guys today who I didn't think were capable of doing some things but they hurt us as well."
JSU got only one homer, but it was a dramatic hit. Down 8-4 in the fourth with bases loaded, T.J. Reeves slugged his fourth grand slam of the season. Playing his final game of his college career, he went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.
Reeves ended the season with 16 homers, and that's the most by a Gamecock since Ben Waldrip had 18 in 2012.
What to know
—AJ Causey started on the mound and struggled, as he allowed eight runs (six earned) in 2⅔ innings. When JSU began the tournament, Causey was suffering from an illness.
—Trey Fortner (2-7) worked 3⅔ innings of relief and gave up four runs (all earned). Fortner sailed until allowing the Kole three-run blast in the seventh, which put the Gamecocks behind for good.
—Will Baker threw two-thirds of an inning and allowed two runs. Austin Cornelius pitched one scoreless inning.
—Derrick Jackson was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
—Jarrett Eaton was 2-for-5 with a double. Brennen Norton was 1-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Who said
—Case on the job Fortner did out of the bullpen, despite the home run: "You could say some really nice things about Trey Fortner, coming in and pitching the way he did. Maybe I should've gotten him out of there a little bit sooner, maybe, but he was so good."
—Case on how he thought before the tournament his team could make Sunday's finals: "I'm proud of the effort. I don't think most people saw us being here on Sunday, but I think everybody on our bus saw us here on Sunday. That's a disappointment."
—Case on the season: "I thought it was a good year in some ways, and in some ways, it was disappointing. I said before that the Tuesday games, they may not count as far as conference games, but we were poor in those. I have to take responsibility for that for us going 1-10 in those games. I thought our play in league play was really good."
Next up
—The next time JSU plays another baseball game, it will be part of Conference USA.