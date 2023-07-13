JSU baseball: Gamecocks lose second baseman to Auburn

Jacksonville State lost another baseball star to the Southeastern Conference.
Second baseman Javon Hernandez announced on social media he is transferring to Auburn. Outfielder Mason Maners, another former JSU star, announced earlier this summer he is headed to Auburn, too.
Pitchers AJ Causey (Tennessee) and Tanner Jones (Texas A&M) also left the Gamecocks for SEC schools.
Hernandez will be a senior. He ranked 27th nationally and first in the ASUN Conference this past season with a .397 batting average. His 33 walks also led the Gamecocks. He had 89 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 49 RBIs, which ranked second on the team. He stole a team-high 11 bases.
He made second-team All-ASUN Conference.
This summer, he is playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and leads with a .349 batting average.
He is from Danbury, Conn., and came to JSU after spending two years in junior college at UConn-Avery Point in Groton, Conn. He was famously recruited through social media.
He said he was looking for a four-year school when he was contacted through Twitter by Gamecocks assistant coach Evan Bush. Within two weeks, the Gamecocks had a new infielder.