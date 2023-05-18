JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall at Lipscomb, drop from ASUN title chase

Jacksonville State fell 6-1 at ASUN-leading Lipscomb on Thursday night, and the loss mathematically eliminated the Gamecocks from the race for first place.
Fourth-place JSU (25-26, 18-10 ASUN) is now three games behind Lipscomb (31-22, 21-7) with only two contests left in the regular season. Florida Gulf Coast (38-15, 20-8) is in second place, while Stetson (32-21, 19-9) is third. Both of those teams won Thursday night.
The Gamecocks can finish no worse than fourth place.
JSU got its only run Thursday in the first inning. Mason Maners singled with two outs and scored on T.J. Reeves' double.
The Gamecocks managed nine hits, had a hitter reached when hit by a pitch and put another on base with a walk, but left nine runners on base.
JSU had chances to add to its run total in each of the last three innings, but was unsuccessful. The Gamecocks had runners on second and third with no outs in the seventh, runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth, and runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth.
Lipscomb got a run each in the third, fourth and sixth innings and three in the eighth.
AJ Causey (5-2) started on the mound and worked six innings, allowing five hits, three walks and three runs (all earned). Austin Cornelius relieved and pitched 1 1/3 innings, while giving up a run. Will Baker worked the final two-thirds of an inning and gave up two runs.
What to know
—Bear Madliak was 2-for-5 with a double.
—Maners was 3-for-4 with a run.
—Reeves went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
—Brennen Norton went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Next up
—JSU will play at Lipscomb on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon.