JSU baseball: Causey announces he's headed to Tennessee

JSU-Queens baseball-bc16.jpg

Jacksonville State's AJ Causey heads back to the dugout after a scoreless inning against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State staff pitching ace AJ Causey announced this weekend he is transferring to Tennessee.

Causey made 14 starts this past season for JSU and compiled a 5-2 record with a 5.07 ERA. He struggled late in the year after having his ERA down to 3.25 at about mid-season.

He also played some first base and hit .333 with a home run and 10 RBIs.

Causey has two years of eligibility remaining.

Four JSU players have announced their transfer destinations:

—Tanner Jones, pitcher, Texas A&M

—AJ Causey, starting pitcher, Tennessee

—Mason Maners, outfielder, Auburn

—Chris Zielinski, pitcher, South Alabama

Other JSU players who are in the transfer portal, according to D1 Baseball:

—D.J. Jackson, first base

—Reid Fagerstrom, relief pitcher

—Garrett Telaga, relief pitcher

—Javon Hernandez, second base

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.