JSU baseball: Causey announces he's headed to Tennessee

Jacksonville State staff pitching ace AJ Causey announced this weekend he is transferring to Tennessee.
Causey made 14 starts this past season for JSU and compiled a 5-2 record with a 5.07 ERA. He struggled late in the year after having his ERA down to 3.25 at about mid-season.
He also played some first base and hit .333 with a home run and 10 RBIs.
Causey has two years of eligibility remaining.
Four JSU players have announced their transfer destinations:
—Tanner Jones, pitcher, Texas A&M
—AJ Causey, starting pitcher, Tennessee
—Mason Maners, outfielder, Auburn
—Chris Zielinski, pitcher, South Alabama
Other JSU players who are in the transfer portal, according to D1 Baseball:
—D.J. Jackson, first base
—Reid Fagerstrom, relief pitcher
—Garrett Telaga, relief pitcher
—Javon Hernandez, second base