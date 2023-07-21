JSU baseball: Case, seven former Gamecocks make OVC 75th anniversary team

Jacksonville State baseball made its mark on the Ohio Valley Conference, which the league hasn't forgotten.
In celebrating the OVC's 75th anniversary, the league recently released a listing of its "best of the best" in baseball, and the team includes seven former Gamecocks stars and one coach.
Jim Case is one of 11 coaches included after leading the Gamecocks to three OVC regular-season championships and five conference tournament crowns. He recently retired after 22 years of leading the JSU baseball team.
The list includes two JSU players who still are on top of a couple of all-time leaders list for the OVC. Bert Smith's 241 runs still are No. 1 in the OVC. So are Travis Stout's 46 saves. Clayton Daniels' 330 hits are second all-time in the league.
The seven players who made the list and their major OVC honors:
2B: Bert Smith (2006, second team; 2007, first; 2008, first; 2010, first; 2010 OVC tourney MVP)
INF: Clayton Daniel (2016, first; 2017, second; 2018, second)
OF: Clay Whittemore (2006, second; 2007, first; 2008, first; 2007 Player of Year, 2008 co-Player of Year, 2006 OVC tourney MVP; 2008 Eagle Owl Award)
P: Donovan Hand (2005, first; 2006, second; 2007, second; 2005 Freshman of Year)
P/INF: Joe McGuire (2017, first; 2017 Pitcher of Year)
P: Garrett Farmer (2018, second; 2019, first; 2019 Pitcher of Year)
P: Travis Stout (2013, second; 2014, first; 2015, first)