JACKSONVILLE — Three innings into Saturday's 12-10 win over Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State's day didn't look so bright.
At that point, Tech had homered three times and built a 7-1 lead, and the Gamecocks were simply looking for a way to stop the bleeding.
Cody Willingham, a senior relief pitcher, got the call from head coach Jim Case during that threat. Willingham wound up pitching 3⅔ innings, the longest outing of his two years at JSU. He struck out six, scattered five hits and allowed only one run.
"He gave us a chance to win," Case said. "When he came in, I said, 'Throw up some zeroes and give us a chance.' Down 7-1 going into the bottom of the third 100 times, you win maybe five. I don't know. But we won tonight."
Maybe the biggest inning Willingham pitched was the top of the fourth, after JSU had just put up a run to slice the lead to 7-2. Tech put runners on first and third with two outs against him and seemed poised to add to its advantage.
Willingham responded by striking out Jason Hogan on three pitches, which sent the Gamecocks back to the dugout with the deficit still only five.
"He came in, shut everything down and let us get our offense going," Gaddis said.
That happened right away in the bottom half of the inning. Chase Robinson walked, Isaac Alexander singled, and Carson Crowe walked. Isaiah Magwood walked to bring home to score Robinson and bring leadoff hitter Nash Adams to the plate.
Adams was subbing for Tre Kirklin, who missed his second straight game with a swollen hand. After going 1-for-3 the previous night, Adams tripled home three runs, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Cole Frederick grounded out to bring home Adams. Later in the inning, Alex Webb walked and scored on Andrew Naismith's triple to put the Gamecocks ahead 8-7.
Tech later tied the game, taking out Willingham's opportunity to get the pitching win, but his contribution gave the Gamecocks a needed lift.
"I just went out there and attacked the zone," Willingham said. "It felt good to be out there, and it felt good that Coach had confidence in me. Just tried to get the job done and lower the stress for our team and give us a chance."
JSU eventually scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good. Isaac Alexander singled home a run. Carson Crowe doubled home one, and pinch-hitter Zeth Malcom's single scored a run. An error accounted for the fourth run.
What to know
—Nic Gaddis went 3-for-5 with an RBI, and he hit a long shot down the left field line that sailed foul. He also ripped a shot to left field that Tech's Anthony Carrera raced down and caught on the dive. Gaddis, playing third base, later dove and snagged Hunter Higdon's liner to rob him of a hit.
—Adams finished 2-for-5 with the three RBIs. Andrew Naismith was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
—Corley Woods (3-0) got the win for JSU after pitching two scoreless innings, dropping his ERA to 3.60.
Who said
—Case on the job Adams has done in Kirklin's place: "We know he's athletic. We know he can run. We know the ball gets off his bat. What he's done a good job with is he's put the ball in play, and that's been big for us."
—Gaddis on getting robbed of a hit, then returning the favor: "People talk about the baseball gods, but I had one bloop single where the shortstop lost the ball and was unable to catch it. Then I square one up and the guy makes a great catch out there in left. But, everything evens out in baseball."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (13-14, 5-3 OVC) will host Tennessee Tech (11-14, 2-9) with a chance for a sweep of the three-game series today at 1 p.m.