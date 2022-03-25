JSU baseball: Bad knee and all, Strachan keeps getting it done for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — The most amazing stat for Jacksonville State baseball this year?
It might be this one: fifth-year senior Alex Strachan, who has battled knee issues since his freshman season, has sprinted his way to a team-leading two triples this year. That's as many as the rest of the team combined.
Strachan keeps plugging away and giving the Gamecocks more than you would think a guy with a bad knee could. That includes Friday night as he went 2-for-4 and blasted a no-doubt, three-run homer in Jacksonville State's 11-8 home win over North Alabama.
The victory pushed JSU to 4-0 in ASUN Conference play, which is a stark turnaround from the gauntlet of non-conference play, in which JSU went 5-11.
"I spent a lot of time trying to get ready for the game and doing rehab after the game," said Strachan, who wore a big smile after the victory. "I've had some long thoughts about whether I should keep going, but I just love being out here with the guys. That's what keeps me going, nights like tonight playing underneath the lights."
The home run came in the fourth inning and pushed the JSU lead to 9-2. With one swing of Strachan's bat, the Gamecocks had a margin of comfort they didn't have before.
Also, it helped make up for his two earlier at bats. In the first inning, JSU had runners on second and third with one out, but Strachan grounded out to third, failing to get the run in from third. It happened again in the third inning when JSU had runners on second and third with no outs, and Strachan popped up.
"It's crazy how baseball works," he said. "On my first two at-bats, I was nowhere near hitting the ball hard, and then you go up there and with one swing you can change your whole night. It always seems to happen when you're not trying to do too much."
After Friday's game, his batting average sits at .234, but he is tied for the team lead in home runs (four), is second to T.J. Reeves in RBIs (15 to Reeves' 16) and is first in walks (10). Also, he has started all 20 games, which didn't seem possible when the season began and Strachan was trying to figure out how much his knee would allow him to contribute.
Friday was also his sixth time this year to play first base, and he handled it well, making seven putouts. He has served as designated hitter in the other 14 games.
JSU coach Jim Case had hoped to give Strachan the occasional game off, but Strachan told his coach to throw him in there whenever he's needed.
"Team guy," Case said. "I can't tell you how many times early in the day I see him trying to get himself ready to play. There's a lot of people who wouldn't put in the effort and the time. I think he's such a team guy he wants to do whatever he can do to help the team win. I have so much respect for him because of that."
Strachan wasn't the only JSU player to swing the bat well Friday. JSU's 15 hits tied a season high, and it allowed Case to let starting pitcher Isaiah Magwood stay in the game a little longer when he faced some trouble in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the first three innings, he faced nine batters and struck out seven. In the fourth inning, North Alabama managed a couple of runs and had bases loaded with one out before Magwood worked out of it. In the fifth inning, UNA had bases loaded and no outs, but Magwood struck out a batter, walked one to bring home a run, and then struck out two to end the inning.
He wound up with a career-high 11 strikeouts in his five innings of work while improving his record to 3-0. He threw 113 pitches.
What to know
—Reeves went 3-for-4 and is hitting .390. He had two singles and a double.
—Alex Carignan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Carson Crowe was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Both had been struggling, but Carignan is now hitting .222 and Crowe is up to .217.
—Freshman third baseman Brennen Norton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Isaac Alexander, who turned 23 on Friday, went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and stretched his hit streak to eight straight games.
—A.J. Causey got the save by retiring the last two batters of the ninth inning. UNA scored five times off Dylan Hathcock in the ninth to trim an 11-3 lead to 11-8 with a runner on base. Causey put out the fire for his fourth save of the season.
Who said
—Case on Magwood getting the win: "I'm happy he did, because I know what kind of team guy he is, and he gives everything he can for the team. The way he competed tonight, he certainly deserved to go home with the win."
—Strachan on JSU's 4-0 ASUN start after the non-conference struggles: "That's something the guys have been talking about, when you have a rough start like that out of conference, you almost get to restart when conference play starts. We started conference play 0-0, and we've kind of kept that mantra with us every day. It's 0-0, let's worry about winning today. Tomorrow, we'll worry about being 0-0 and winning tomorrow."
Next up
—JSU (9-11, 4-0 ASUN) will play UNA (6-14, 1-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will play at Auburn on Tuesday.