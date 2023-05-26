JSU baseball: ASUN semifinals are next for Gamecocks

Jacksonville State already had earned a spot in the ASUN baseball tournament semifinals, but the league still wanted the Gamecocks to play its final pool-play game Friday, even though the result was meaningless.
JSU used the game as an opportunity to get some guys some at-bats. The Gamecocks allowed a few rarely used pitchers a chance to work in a live game.
Eight of the regular starters were in the lineup for a 16-4 loss to Austin Peay, although only four finished the contest: designated hitter Carson Crowe, shortstop Caleb Johnson, left fielder Mason Maners and right fielder Jarrett Eaton. Of the 16 position players on the JSU roster, 13 played. Injured shortstop Michael Dallas, outfielder Bump Burgreen and starting catcher Bear Madliak remained on the bench. Head coach Jim Case had said the day before that he would keep Madliak off his feet.
Five pitchers took the mound, and all were in the bottom seven in ERA on the JSU staff. None was expected to pitch in the semifinals.
The game ended after seven innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Next up for seventh-seeded JSU (27-29) is second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (41-17) in Saturday's semifinals at 10 a.m. in DeLand, Fla. The Gamecocks’ ace, AJ Causey, is expected to pitch. He was not worked in the tournament because of an illness.
Top-seeded Lipscomb (34-24) and third-seeded Liberty (27-30) will play in the other semifinal at 2 p.m.
JSU won Pool B, and Florida Gulf Coast won Pool A. Liberty was second in Pool A, and Lipscomb was third.
In another quirk of the ASUN bracket that few seem to understand, the two pool champions play each other in one semifinal.
The semifinals will meet in Sunday's championship game at noon.
What to know
—Maners went 2-for-3 with two runs and walk.
—Derrick Jackson was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
—T.J. Reeves was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
—Brennen Norton was 1-for-3, and Caleb Johnson was 1-for-4.
—Collin Casey (0-1) started and went three innings, allowing five runs (four earned). Reid Fagerstom went an inning and gave up a run. Josh Sibley pitched two innings, allowing four runs. Garrett Telaga pitched to four batters, and all four reached base and scored. Garrett Wade pitched an inning and allowed two runs.
Next up
—JSU will face Florida Gulf Coast for the fourth time this year. In a three-game series at FGCU in the regular season, the Gamecocks lost 18-8, won 14-3 and lost 12-5.