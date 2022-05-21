JSU baseball: After clinching ASUN bid, 'we've got about two hours of good celebration'

About two weeks ago, Jacksonville State was stuck in fourth place of the ASUN West Division with six conference games to go.
Conventional thinking was that JSU needed at least five wins to make it into the top three and earn an automatic spot in the ASUN postseason tournament. The Gamecocks got their fifth win in that stretch Saturday afternoon with a 9-3 win at Bellarmine.
That clinches a spot in the ASUN tournament, which begins with pool play Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. The Gamecocks didn't advance to the OVC tournament last year for the first time in 19 years, but they made sure it didn't happen again.
"We've got about two hours of good celebration," JSU coach Jim Case said during a postgame radio interview. "Then tonight, we start putting (the tournament plan) together. I'm already excited about the tournament. Last year was the first year in 'I can't even remember when' that we didn't go, and I cannot wait because I always feel like our teams play their very best in the tournament. So, I can't wait to get there."
Case said that JSU (26-27, 19-11) will fly down to Fort Myers on Sunday. It irked him that the Gamecocks are coming from the Bellarmine series in Louisville. He would rather the schedule had been set up so the Gamecocks were playing somewhere closer to Florida, but "our school is great about flying us down there."
The five-game stretch drive began after a 10-inning loss to Central Arkansas, but the Gamecocks then took two from UCA before sweeping three at Bellarmine. Eastern Kentucky (35-19, 20-10) and Lipscomb (33-20, 19-10) also have clinched a spot in the top three, while UCA (24-29, 18-12), which lost four of its last five ASUN games, is left out.
The top three in each division advance, and the next two highest teams in the RPI rankings make the field, too. The East Division teams generally are higher ranked in RPI, so the seventh and eighth qualifiers will come out of their division.
"It's so hard to get in from our side. … It puts a lot of pressure on every game," Case said. "It seems like the last five or six weeks it's been constant pressure. I actually think it's going to help us when we get to the tournament because we've been playing under that."
The eight teams are split into two pools of four teams each, and pool play will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The top two in each division play in one pool, and three of those squads will advance to the next round. The remaining teams will play in the other poll, and only one will advance.
At that point, with the field cut to four teams, with single-elimination semifinals Friday and finals Saturday. So, a team will have to play five times in five days to win the tournament and an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
What to know
—The hero Saturday was someone who's turned in more than a few big performances late in the season: Cole Frederick. With JSU down 2-1 in the fifth inning, he slugged a three-run homer. He added a solo shot to make it 5-2 in the eighth. Then in the ninth, he had a sacrifice fly to add the final run to a four-run inning. Frederick's hit streak increased to 16 in a row.
—Mason Maners has hit in 10 straight as he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
—Freshman A.J. Causey got his first collegiate start Saturday and worked four innings, allowing two runs (both unearned), two hits and no walks. He struck out six. Causey usually is the closer for the Gamecocks. Tanner Jones (two innings, no runs), Jake Peppers (2 1/2 innings, one run) and Trey Fortner (two-thirds of an inning, no runs) finished the game.
—Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with two singles. He was 7-for-13 in the series.
—Kody Putnam was the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run
Who said
—Case on limiting Causey to four innings even though he could've gone longer: "If I threw him six innings, that takes away some of the options I have for next week (in the tournament). There's no reason at all to pitch him six innings, even though that could've been easily done. If I decide to put him back closing, which I think is probably a pretty good thing to do, he can still do that. If I threw him six innings, he probably couldn't do that on Tuesday."
—Case on how his team is playing better now than it did earlier in the year: "I don't think there's any question about it. Call it coaching or call it whatever, we weren't as good as we needed to be early. I think the way we played in the last half is more like who we are. Probably some of that was a tough schedule … but our guys hung in there and really put together what I would call a solid season. I wouldn't call it a great season so far, but the biggest part of it is coming up."
—Case on the approach to the tournament: "I don't want us to go down there to make a good showing. I want to go down there and win the tournament. That's the only reason I want us to go. If anyone doesn't believe that, I don't want them to be on our bus, because I believe we have every right to win this tournament."
—Case on what pitching depth JSU will need in the league tournament, in which the two finalists will have to play five times in five days: "We're going to be playing five days in a row when we've been playing three-game sets. You're going to have people at the end who hadn't pitched anything other than our sister of the poor."
Next up
—JSU will play Tuesday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on where the Gamecocks will fall in the final seeding.