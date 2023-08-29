Joshua Radin makes his Saturn debut Sept. 12

Joshua Radin is returning to one of the cities where it first began. After playing in Birmingham 18 years ago as an up-and-coming artist, Radin, who now has 10 albums under his belt, is making his Saturn debut on Sept. 12. Radin took the time to speak to The Star ahead of his show.
Question: New single is out now. Why did you include somebody to sing with you?
Answer: I liked the song and thought it would be a cool duet. The subject of the song in verse one and verse two I wrote as a conversation between two people.
Q: How did you add Maddie Poppe to the track?
A: My manager called me and knew I was looking for a female to do a duet with and said Maddie was interested in recording something with me. I listened to her voice and right away I was like, that’s the perfect voice. I thought even though we had never met we had a couple mutual friends. I had heard she was great, super nice, and so I thought let's see how it goes. When she recorded her part it sounded like I made the right choice.
Q: You have a new album coming out, tell me about writing that and what songs seem to get the best reaction.
A: I’ve written it over the course of a year. I’ve been living a nomadic life for about a year and a half. I sold my house in L.A. and have put a few things in storage, gave most things away, held on to my books, records, and a few family heirlooms. I’ve wanted to focus on experiences of things so I’ve spent a lot of time traveling and actually recorded quite a few songs while I was out. I recorded in London, maybe four songs in Los Angeles when I would be back visiting friends, and just writing and recording as I went on.
This is my tenth album and all the other albums I had a similar process. I’d write a bunch of songs, then take a producer and bring the band in and we would record over a period of time. This time I wanted to try something different. I thought traveling was a better way for me to have an album with songs that sounded different and I think you can hear that with these ten songs. My two favorite songs are not out yet, they come out when the entire album comes out. The songs "Over the City"and "Don’t give Up On Me" are my favorites. All the songs are very personal for me and if you listen to them, really listen to the lyrics, you can hear what mental state I’ve been in and different mental states throughout the last year, year and a half.
Q: Going back to when you were younger, how many songs did you write, or how long do you think it took before you felt like you were really good lyricist?
A: I’ll let you know when I get there.
Q: You're coming to Birmingham to play Saturn. I’ve sold CDs there, it’s a great place. I really love it.
A: I’ve never been there. Birmingham was one of the first places I ever played on tour about 18 years ago. I was on Reg's Coffee house and Scott and I became friends. He was one of the first people to have me on the radio and I would go down and play all the time and hangout socially. He introduced me to one of his relatives, Maria Taylor.
Q: I love Maria Taylor. Scott and I are friends. We both love Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Los Angeles Chargers.
A: We have been buddies for a very long time and I was so pleased when he introduced me to her years ago and now we have collaborated so many times. On my tours I have brought her out with me many times. She is just one of my favorite people.
Q: Will you have a backing band on that show?
A: I am just playing as a duo on this tour, me and my buddy Brandon Walter, he has been a long time collaborator for about fifteen years.
Q: You have had a healthy amount of songs featured in films and TV. Do you ever get a call to specifically write for a show or do you write it and have an agent go out and shop it?
A: I’ve never really written for a show. I just put out albums and my manager calls and says this song is going to be on Grey’s Anatomy this week or something like that. I’m glad people will hear it.
Q: Do you ever find it tough to stay motivated and create?
A: I know a lot of musicians and you would be surprised how many try to go to the studio everyday and it could never work for me. I tried to make it a job. I have tried to act like a lightning rod and hope the inspiration hits me. That has worked so far, ten albums in. I’ve always liked to get the music out because when an album is out I like to see what people react to the most and that helps guide me to my next batch of songs.
Q: You really have no idea which ones they’re gonna like or not ?
A: I used to think they would love my favorite songs and it would end up getting the least spins. And then something that I wouldn’t care as much for would have the most reaction. That is kinda why I like to wait and find out the response before I write again.
Q. We have talked a lot about TV and movies. Would you be interested in doing a screenplay or maybe author a book sometime?
A: All I do is walk around and read so that the greatest thing of my life would be to write a novel.
I bought a guitar when I was thirty and taught myself to play. I spent a bunch of time in New York and ended up buying a guitar as a meditative device because I was always stressed out. I would just teach myself chords and a few covers.
Q: You mentioned leaving your records at home in the storage unit. What did you keep?
A: I kept them all. I just can’t travel with them.
Q: Do you collect?
A: I wouldn’t say I'm a collector. I tend to buy albums I wanna listen to because I’m too lazy to get up and change it for songs I don’t want to hear. It’s gotta be one of those albums I want to hear top to bottom.
Q: What is one of your favorite stories from your career?
A: I put out my first album and I was at a dinner for a charity event with a friend and across the table was Ellen Degeneres. My songs had been on American Idol and next to her was Ryan Seacrest. He told me he used one of my songs and I said I know, thank you so much. She asked what kind of music did I play? That moment one of my songs stared playing on a loud speaker. It’s crazy because It was right when she asked. I said that's weird but that is my song. She said come play on my show and I thought she was just being nice. The next day I got a call and she was at the studio in sound check with her wife listening to my song and crying. After they both walk up to me and said "When we get married this is the song we want played." What an honor.
Later I’m on tour and get a call saying "You need to buy a suit; they want you to come play at their house while they’re getting married. It was only about 25 friends and family but they just sat in front of me and held each other and cried.
She kept bringing me on her show and was talking about me to people. I would say that was a big moment in my career with her as a supporter of my music.
Q: I'm glad you ended up going to the charity event.
A: I didn’t even want to go because my tux didn’t fit right and I was complaining to my buddy. He made me go, so I was like alright fine.