JHS seniors take pledge of excellence

JACKSONVILLE — Hunter Bledson is a high school senior with aspirations to be the first member of his family to join the military after graduation. As an indication of his determination, he and 106 other Jacksonville High School seniors Tuesday afternoon publicly declared a lifelong hunger for excellence.
The school calls it the Eagles Rising Pledge of Commitment, according to the school’s career coach, Whitney Robinson.
“This pledge states that as a graduate of Jacksonville high school they understand that learning is a lifelong commitment. They wouldn’t be here without the help of their parents, teachers and the staff at the high school,” Robinson said.
With the high school gymnasium packed to the rafters with students, family, faculty and staff, each senior took a turn signing their name to the pledge as their name and after-graduation goal was announced.
Many pledged to further their education with higher learning, while others, such as Bledson pledged to join the military; each student signed the pledge with a round of whoops and cheers from classmates.
Jacksonville school Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard said some students would be joining the workforce, as well. JHS strives to prepare its students for whichever path they choose by offering several different types of what Howard called “Career Readiness Programs.”
For example, prep courses get students ready to take the ACTs, guest speakers in various industries let them know what options are out there, and job shadowing puts students in touch with potential mentors. The school has even hosted an event where it brings actual businesses in to conduct real interviews with the students and teach them how to dress, how to speak, and other skills needed to conduct an employment interview successfully.
It was the mentor program that helped 18-year-old Mason Terrell discover his dream career.
Bound for Auburn University, Terrell said he wants to become a commercial airline pilot and study professional flight at Auburn’s School of Aviation.
Terrell said he’s always had a love for flying and traveling the world; he’s taken several trips with his family. When JHS brought in a Delta pilot, Terrell realized what he wanted to do.
“From that day on, I fell in love with it. She was telling me all the pro’s to the industry, the pro’s to her job, and she said she would never walk away from it. So from that day on, I’ve pretty much said this is what I’m going to do,” he said.