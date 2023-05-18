Jax State musical group wins prestigious award

A prestigious college music award has been presented to Jacksonville State University’s Jazz Ensemble I in recognition of its extraordinary work in the musical field.
A news release by the university declares that the DownBeat Student Music Award is the “university equivalent of winning a Grammy.”
The award is given to colleges and high schools each year and is accompanied by featuring the winning group on the cover of DownBeat magazine.
“This award recognizes the excellence of our jazz program, and in particular, the students in JSU Jazz Ensemble I and the hard work they put in to learn their music,” said Dr. Andy Nevala, director of the JSU jazz program. “Each of the students will receive a certificate to be framed that will go on their future office walls. Those things are hard to get, and represent dedication, talent, skill and a strong work ethic. That will help these students when they apply for jobs.”
The institution was given the title once before, snagging the top spot in 2015 when the entry fee to the contest was $5,000. For the 2023 award, Jax State entered the contest by submitting three songs to the “Large Ensemble” category with the application fee at only $15, according to the university’s recent news release.
Jax State has several musical ensembles in the jazz department, headed by Dr. Nevala, the release states. In addition to offering participation in the program to students of all majors, the institution also offers a musical degree that heavily focuses on the jazz program, according to the release.
“Students are getting instruction from professionals in the industry, and it is showing up big time in the results we are getting," Nevala said. "This award means we have the largest, most successful jazz program in the state, and one of the most successful in the region. For a university of our size, to win two, that’s almost unheard of."
Those looking to snag a copy of the magazine with the ensemble on the cover can look for the feature in the June issue.