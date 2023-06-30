Jax Fest parking limited

Jacksonville’s star-spangled affair is right around the corner and the city is asking patrons to carpool.
Because the usual venue for the event — the Jacksonville High School football field — has recently been renovated and officials are wanting to keep it looking new, this year’s Jax Fest will be held at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex a short distance away.
The celebration will be held at 911 Public Safety Drive on Monday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. with a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m.
The best parking spots will be in short supply, according to Jacksonville spokesperson Ben Nunnally, but there will be space available at such location as EaglePoint Church and Mediplex. For those in good walking shape, parking at the high school and Kitty Stone Elementary will also be available.
Due to the ongoing heat advisory for the upcoming holiday weekend, Nunnally recommends folks carpool to the event if possible.
When they get there they’ll find plenty of treats and entertainment.
The event will feature several food trucks and a free kids zone, complete with a foam party, bouncy slides, petting zoos and more.
Live music and other entertainment will also be featured, with musical guests such as PARRIS and Cheaha Winds Community Band, and a group called New Level Pro Wrestling will perform wrestling maneuvers for the crowd.
The city of Jacksonville notes that multiple roads will be closed on account of the event. According to a recent news release, sections of Second Avenue SW and Branscomb Drive SW will shut down, and the Public Safety Complex parking lot will only be accessible from George Douthit Drive SW.