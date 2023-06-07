Jamie Danford named B.B. Comer’s new principal

The Talladega County Board of Education named a new principal for B.B. Comer Memorial High School Monday morning, and it’s someone who will no doubt be familiar to all school families.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the new principal, Jamie Danford, has been an assistant principal at Comer High for the past five years. She was a teacher at Comer Elementary before that, and has a total of 21 years of service in the county system.
Danford earned an associates degree from Cental Alabama Community College in Childersburg, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Montevallo and a master of arts in elementary education as well as her education leadership certificate from Samford University.
Danford replaces Judson Warlick as principal at Comer High. Lacey said Warlick was transferred to principal at the Genesis Alternative School following the resignation of that school’s principal, Dr. Jimmy Lee Thomas, resigned last month.
Also Monday, the board:
— Accepted the resignations of Brittany Brown (science teacher at Lincoln High School): Susan Evans, (Lincoln High, Business Ed. Teacher); Tony McCarley (Fayetteville, music teacher); Steve Ogutu (science teacher at Talladega County Central High School); Eric Rouse (custodian at Lincoln Elementary School) and Evelyn Renee Stone (custodian at Munford Middle School).
— Accepted the retirements of Anne. Edwards (Watwood Elementary School, Child Nutrition Program Manager); Vicky Zylstra (B.B. Comer Elementary teacher) and Kirsten Sullivan (fifth grade at Fayetteville)
— Hired Brandi Arias (first grade at Sycamore Elementary); Chelsey Batchelor (agriscience teacher at Childersburg High School); Timothy Byrd (custodian at Stemley Elementary); David Crunkiton (science at Lincoln High); Hayden Monk (pre-K at Comer); Joseph Morris (special education at Stemley Road Elementary School); Jonathan Craig Norton (social studies at Munford Middle) and Baylee Willis (music at Fayetteville).
—Transferred Elizabeth Fowlkes from counselor at Childersburg Middle to counselor at Stemley; Emily Owens from special education at Comer High to special education at Fayetteville; Krista Patterson from sixth grade to technology integration specialist at at Childersburg Middle; Benjamin Chad Spradley from special education at Childersburg High to Comer High; Jennifer Spradley from counselor at Stemley Road to Fayetteville; and Cynthia Wilburn, from English teacher at Genesis to Comer High.
— Approved a leave of absence for Shernelia Townsend at Sycamore.
— Awarded a $241,000 bid to Brooks and Son of Sylacauga for renovation at the Comer science lab.
— Announced its next meeting will be Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m.