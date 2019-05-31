OXFORD, Miss. -- Fourth-seeded Jacksonville State (37-21) will face top-seeded Ole Miss (37-25) in an NCAA tournament game tonight at 7:46 p.m. Check here for updates throughout the game. The latest updates will be at the bottom:
6:30 p.m.: Clemson has finished off an 8-4 win over Illinois in the opening game of the regional. Jacksonville State and Ole Miss were scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but that's not happening.
Fans need a separate ticket for each game today, so they're clearing out the fans from the first game so that ticket-holders for the second game can come through the gates.
Also, the grounds crew needs time to get the field in shape. No idea why the NCAA baseball committee in its infinite wisdom didn't set the start times for tonight's games five hours apart. So … JSU and Ole Miss are delayed 46 minutes.
6:40 p.m.: Jacksonville State is ready to take over the third-base dugout and begin warming up.
6:58 p.m.: Warmup video:
.@jsubb warms up before tonight’s 7:46 p.m. NCAA regional baseball game ... pic.twitter.com/FMQKgG4McW— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 31, 2019