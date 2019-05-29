JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State opens NCAA tournament play Friday night in Oxford, Miss., the Gamecocks likely will have Garrett Farmer on the mound.
Why not? Not only did Farmer earn Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the year honors this season, he was about as consistent as consistent gets.
It's easy to scrounge through statistics for numbers that can show you how good Farmer was this year. For example, he led the OVC in ERA (2.24) and innings (100⅔) and was third in strikeouts (104).
Beyond that, however, consider these numbers that proved especially valuable to JSU as it won the league's regular-season and tournament crowns: in 15 starts this year, he pitched at least six innings 13 times, including the last 11 games; he allowed three earned runs or less 14 times, including (again) the last 11 games.
Farmer, a 5-foot-11 junior from Buckhorn High in Huntsville, did it while occupying the important Friday night slot in the weekend pitching rotation, which means he had the responsibility of getting the team off to a good start … just like fourth-seeded Jacksonville State (37-21) will need when it opens regional play against top-seeded Ole Miss (37-25) on Friday at 7 p.m.
"There's a difference in pitching on Friday and pitching on Sunday," JSU coach Jim Case said. "He takes the ball for us every Friday night, and it's a tone setter. For the most part, he has been fantastic every Friday night. There's been a few weeks where I say he's had to grind it out, but when he's had to do it, he's done it. He hasn't had what I'd call an off-night at any time."
Farmer was big when it counted, too — and not just this year.
This year against Belmont in JSU's OVC tourney opener, he worked 7⅔ innings and gave up only one run. He was the ace last year, too, and pitched the tourney opener, working 6⅔ innings and allowing one run in a win over Austin Peay.
As a freshman, he was part of the bullpen, but in an OVC tourney game, he pitched four innings of relief and got the win against Southeast Missouri. He also got the last out to close a win over Austin Peay.
JSU has counted on Farmer as its No. 1 starter for the past two years, and he said he doesn't mind the pressure of that position.
"This is the kind of role that I wanted ever since I was a freshman," Farmer said. "Coming into the program, you want to play, you want to be effective for your team, but also I've wanted to be the top dog."
Case said he especially appreciates that Farmer has handled the pressure well, which makes Farmer smile.
"I just go out there," Farmer said. "Hand me the ball and I throw it. I try to keep a clear mind out there. I just want to compete for the name in front of my jersey."
Farmer has overcome the tough times, too. After pitching mostly in relief as a freshman in 2016, he entered his sophomore season in 2017 as one of the Gamecocks' three main starters. He pitched three games but felt pain in his arm.
The result was what Farmer called a "forearm injury."
"It's minor surgery," he said, although it forced him to miss the rest of the season.
He added that rehabilitation lasted a year, which took him to the start of the 2018 season. He took over as the Gamecocks' No. 1 starter and thrived from there.
"Getting through it to where I am now, it's a little sweeter," Farmer said.
Now, he gets to pitch in JSU's first NCAA tournament game since 2014.
"We've had a very special year, honestly," Farmer said. "Having the guys on the team and all of us working together, it does feel great."