Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina: game outlook, TV information, prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (2-0, 1-0 Conference USA) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
Line: Coastal Carolina by 14.5 points.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Brooks Stadium (20,000)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Huntsville)
Four-down territory
1. Run, run, repeat: Jax State rushed a nation-high 100 times through two games. In Coastal Carolina’s 27-13 loss to UCLA, the Chanticleers averaged 4.9 yards a carry. It’s a small sample size, but last season they gave up four yards a carry. That ranked 56th in the FBS. The Gamecocks average 4.45 yards a carry.
2. Kicking it: Dating back to last season, Jax State kicker Alen Karajic is 14 of 19 on field goals. Even more impressive, four of those misses have come on kicks of at least 40 yards. Despite that Karajic is still 6 of 10 from 40 or more yards away. Coastal Carolina kicker Liam Gray is 3 of 7 in his career and missed from 33 and 55 yards against UCLA last week.
3. Getting off schedule: Jax State’s defense recorded 11 tackles for loss and five sacks through two weeks. That puts the Gamecocks almost two tackles for loss and 0.3 sacks behind the pace set by last year’s group. The Chanticleers gave up four sacks and 10 tackles for loss last week. Coastal gave up 10 tackles for loss and four sacks per game last year ranking the team among the 16 worst FBS teams in both stats.
4. Back to normal: Jax State’s offense gained at least 20 yards on four plays against East Tennessee State. The Gamecocks averaged 5.4 such plays a game last season. Running back Malik Jackson took a pair of runs 22 and 42 yards Saturday. Quarterback Logan Smothers accounted for the others when he hit Sterling Galban and Jamarye Joiner on 23 and 22-yard passes.
Key matchup
Grayson McCall vs. Jax State secondary: McCall likely would have been one of the hottest transfers this offseason, but he chose to stay put. He’s the only three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year. McCall has completed more than 70 percent of his 834 career passes for 8,357 yards and 79 touchdowns. He used to get things done on the ground, but last year he finished with a career-low 195 rushing yards.
By the numbers
0: The Gamecocks have now turned the ball over zero times in back-to-back games for the first time since October 2020.
3: Despite attempting at least 240 passes during each of the last three years, McCall hasn’t thrown more than three interceptions in a season during his entire career. He threw two last week against UCLA, but the Gamecocks shouldn’t expect a repeat performance.
4: The Jax State defense has given up only four first downs in 23 third-down plays. Holding opponents to a 17.4 percent success rate ranks the Gamecocks 18th in the nation.
Prediction
Jax State’s defense has made life simple for the offense so far recording an FBS-high seven turnovers. I don’t expect that luck to continue against McCall. Speaking of the offense, the Jax State passing game still seems suspect even if Smothers lit up an FCS team. Winning at Coastal Carolina is something this group of Gamecocks could do, but asking them to do it this weekend in their first road game of the season seems a bit much.
Coastal Carolina 31, Jacksonville State 23