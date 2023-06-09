Jacksonville’s Braxton McFall spending time at home after graduating from USAF Academy

“Surreal” and “out of body” are adjectives used by Braxton McFall, a 2019 graduate of Jacksonville High School, to describe some of his moments at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
During the past four years, McFall, 22, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geospatial Studies as a member of the 65th graduating class with its 900 classmates. Originally, there were 1,100.
He made it through the Cadet Training School in the summer of 2019 and began the necessary courses that fall. He excelled in his basic core classes and found the engineering classes so hard that he had to rely only on three things: his desire to succeed, the support from his family and his faith in God.
“When I got to the academy,” McFall said, “I prayed almost every night and asked God to keep me on this path and to guide me. It all turned out great.”
McFall hopes to one day become a fighter jet pilot, esteemed by others to be the best pilots in the world. The job will likely not be as glamorous as Hollywood’s versions portrayed in the Top Gun movies, but McFall is OK with that.
The hardships of attending the Air Force Academy
McFall said Cadet Training School was a shock, similar to the Army’s boot camps because of its intense physical training. Cadets are coached by the cadre (higher class cadets) who scream their commands.
“We had to memorize certain quotes and recite them,” he said. “If we missed one, we had to do more physical training for not knowing. We quickly learned to remember.”
McFall said his hardheadedness and determination kept him going.
“I knew I could not give up. I have always wanted to learn to fly, so the opportunity was there. Also, my family had worked hard to raise me, and I wanted to do right by them.”
After eight weeks of cadet training, McFall returned home for a few weeks and then began his college classes at the academy.
The advantages
McFall said the camaraderie among his classmates was wonderful. They bonded as they learned to cope with their new world. They grew to love the outdoor life in Colorado and were able to fish, hike, ski in the snow and the clear lake waters, and explore Pike’s Peak and Henry Mountain. Once, McFall attended a concert at the Red Rock Amphitheater.
McFall said the basic housing was comfortable, and that the food at AFA’s Mitchell Hall dining facility was good.
The four years away from home made him feel like a different person.
“I am wiser now,” McFall said, “and I’ve had more life experiences. I’m more disciplined than ever, and I was able to learn about cadets from throughout the world.”
His favorite thing to do was to take the Powered Flight Program last summer and learn to fly.
“I took 10 flights and soloed at the end.”
The academics
McFall accumulated 150 college credit hours and stayed on the Dean’s List. Some of his latter courses were in the fields of mechanical, astronautical, aeronautical and electrical engineering.
“I got through them,” he said. “Those four years gave me a broad course of studies, and I feel as if I received a well-rounded education.”
McFall said he is indebted to his teachers at JHS where he took advanced classes. He gives credit to these teachers for their guidance and support.
“I was prepared when I got to the academy,” he said. “My high school teachers knew about my career goals and invested in me and encouraged me. They said they looked forward to seeing how well I did.”
JHS’s chemistry and physics teacher, David Kadle, said he taught McFall from the 10th grade up and never doubted his student would succeed.
“It is pretty unique for someone his age to have a focus on knowing what he wants to do,” Kadle said. “He knew what he wanted to do, and he did it.”
The times he spent studying the hardest courses were among his most stressful times, and he asked God to give him a way to continue his pursuit.
“I was stressed, homesick and felt alone,” McFall said. “Rather than dwell on these problems, though, I thought, ‘I am here. I have a mission to do, and I have a goal I’m chasing. I gritted my teeth and kept going.’”
One of his surreal experiences happened during the powered flight program last summer. He had been flying during the week, and he attended the “Top Gun II” movie one Friday night. As he watched, he felt “kind of crazy.”
“This is so cool,” I thought, “and what I’ve always wanted to do.”
Graduation and the future
Thirteen family members arrived at the academy to celebrate McFall’s graduation, which thrilled him. He, the other graduates and their families heard President Joe Biden give the commencement address.
As the President thanked McFall and shook his hand, he felt honored.
“It was like an out-of-body experience,” he said.
After the ceremony, when General Paul Moga stated the final words, “Dismissed,” five Thunderbird pilots flew overhead. The graduates tossed their hats, and one seemed to go as high as the jets, according to a Facebook post of the event. That was not McFall’s hat. He threw and retrieved his carefully.
McFall will enjoy a few weeks at home this summer with his parents, Matthew and Lori McFall, his sister Callie, friends and other family. Then, he will go to the Air Force’s Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, S.C., where he will probably “push papers” for a while until his turn comes up to enter flight school, which could be as long as a year.
McFall, like all pilots, will be assigned to one of the aircraft tracks: a pilot of fighter jets, such as an F16 or F35; a pilot of a bomber, such as a B52 or B21; or a pilot of an aircraft plane, which transports equipment and soldiers on perhaps a C-130 or C-17.
Looking back
McFall said the last four years went by fast.
“There were times when I thought these four years would be long,” he said, “but it went by quicker than I thought it would. I made it through graduation and have the opportunity now for a long career and fulfilling life. I will never forget where I came from, though, who I am or what I have.”