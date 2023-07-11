Jacksonville officials consider city bus route

Jacksonville is working with a local intergovernmental agency to consider a possible public transportation opportunity for the city.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed during their work session a study that’s being conducted by the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (EARPDC) that assesses the need for a public transportation option for the area.
Presented by city planning development director Mark Stevens, the study evaluates several key factors to determine whether a bus route would be financially feasible.
Asked if he believed Jacksonville needed a city bus route, Mayor Johnny Smith said that while city officials don’t know the actual numbers of potential riders yet, he believes the city does have a need for public transportation.
“I really think we do have a need. We don’t have any kind of public transportation in the city. Jax State has some buses but that’s a ride-on-demand. It’s not a route-type situation. So this could be useful to the university as well,” Smith said.
Smith said a city bus could be instrumental in getting folks to vital locations such as the doctor or to the grocery store, while providing the predictability of a timed route.
The existence of more potential riders in Jacksonville is one factor city officials have to consider when making the decision, Smith said. With the 2020 census population around 14,300, both the city, and Jacksonville State University continue to grow.
Still very early in the development phase, the study will answer questions such as where the best locations for stops would be, distance times, and possible demographics of bus passengers.
EARPDC principal regional planner Libby Messick said Jacksonville’s study is part of a larger regional study that encompasses Anniston, Oxford, Hobson City, and Weaver. She said the study was designed to assess whether the current bus routes were most efficient for the needs of the residents.
Messick said the project has been "a long time in the making” and that Jacksonville’s study is mostly complete, with the exception of a few loose ends to tie up. That being said, Messick stressed that the final proposal to the city will very much be a “living document” that has the freedom to change to best fit the needs of the city.
According to the final report, the proposed route would be approximately 14 miles long on a one-hour time loop.
Smith said that the current plan would not take in the rural areas of Jacksonville, but serve only inside the city limits.
“We’re really just looking at inside the city limits of Jacksonville. That could change later on, but right now that’s what they’re looking at at this point,” Smith said.
This will all depend on the financial feasibility of the city, according to Smith.
“All of that is out there being looked at and studied, so at this point we really don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re just going to have to wait and see,” Smith said.