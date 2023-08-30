Jacksonville High unveils new gym floor dedicated to Riley Green

JACKSONVILLE — Every time Jacksonville boys’ basketball coach Tres Buzan looks out at the court this season, he’ll remember more than the games won and championship trophies hoisted.
Jacksonville alumni Riley Green, who was Buzan’s former teammate at Jacksonville High School, helped unveil the Golden Eagles’ new-look basketball floor on Wednesday night. The court features a logo dedicated to Green, who paid for the entire floor to be redone.
“It's an honor to be even thought up for something like this,” Green said. “I'm glad to be able to help out and I'm glad that it's something the community’s rallying around, this team and this school and athletics.”
Buzan, who graduated from Jacksonville with Green in 2007, played football, basketball and baseball with the now country music star. In addition to being excited for the new facilities, Buzan was also happy to see his former teammate again on Wednesday.
The two, along with former Atlanta Brave Todd Cunningham and current Jacksonville High assistant principal Jonathan Skinner, helped lead Jacksonville’s baseball team to record-setting seasons that included three area championships.
“It is funny saying his name on the court,” Buzan said. “I'll definitely get a laugh out of that every time I see it, but it is well deserved because a big donation and a big, big thing like that, you deserve to have your name on the court.
Despite Green’s busy tour schedule, he did more than enough to help the gym get some renovations.
Jacksonville High School athletic director David Clark said that when he got in touch with Green, he said that the country music star was quick to pay for the entire court to be redone.
“It's a big deal to him to stay connected here,” Clark said. “Even when he's super busy, he's home at times, and we'll talk every now and then. It was big for him to come here because he's home and he’s not home very long. For him to take time out of his schedule to do that with us was a big deal.”
Green said that even with all the growth happening with Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville State and the city, he’s always happy to come home and have many of the aspects of the city remain the same.
“The thing I love about coming home is really that a lot of it doesn't change, a lot of it still looks the same,” Green said. “It's still the same relationships and the same people around and you can come back to the high school 10 years, 12 years later and see Coach Clark running around. It's one thing I really enjoy about being home.”
Green added that in addition to watching Jacksonville High School grow, he also keeps close eyes on Jacksonville State’s football team.
“It's something that's nice to be able to watch on a major scale,” Green said. “I think I was in Huntington, West Virginia, watching Jacksonville State play on TV, so that's awesome to see the town grow and excel in a lot of places, especially in athletics, with the high school and the college.
Buzan said that after spending years on fields and courts across Calhoun County with Green, him taking time to come back to help support his alma mater was no surprise at all.
“The court is amazing. We appreciate what Riley did so much, it looks great,” Buzan said. “It was definitely overdue for us to get a new court. His support, being a Jacksonville guy, means everything to the school and the community.”