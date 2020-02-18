Ivey issues statewide emergency anticipating floods, schools announce delays

Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed a state of emergency Tuesday after weeks of sustained rainfall throughout Alabama, and local schools announced delays to Wednesday classes, even as much of the state is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.
“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state,” Ivey was quoted as saying in a news release. “This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”
The state of emergency started Tuesday at noon, which activated various state emergency management mechanisms, and allows state emergency management agencies to direct resources as needed. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that will last through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Calhoun County's and Oxford's school systems announced by 8 p.m. that their schools would have a two-hour delay Wednesday. The Donoho School and Jacksonville Christian Academy, both private schools, also announced two-hour delays.
The last few weeks have had higher than average rainfall in Calhoun County, according to Tara Goggins, a meteorologist at the National Weather Center station in Calera, near Birmingham. Readings from the Anniston Regional Airport show the area up 3 inches over February’s typical average for the days from Feb. 1 through Feb. 17, at 8.08 inches, over the average of 5.08.
On Monday, another meteorologist with the service said that the area had 17.12 inches of rain since Jan. 1, a total 9.75 inches over the average for that span.
“With soils already saturated from all the rain we’ve had in the first half of February, any additional rainfall could cause some issues in some areas,” Goggins said.
More rain is expected to arrive through Wednesday, though the chance of rain should slacken throughout the day. It will kick back up Thursday, she said, with chances up to 80 percent.
She said residents should continue to avoid flooded roads and drive carefully in rainy conditions, especially in the evening.
“We say it ’til we’re blue in the face: ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”