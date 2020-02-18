Ivey issues statewide emergency anticipating floods, schools announce delays

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.