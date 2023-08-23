It’s so hot, city has canceled Fourth Friday this week

The city of Anniston announced Wednesday its Fourth Friday event this week has been canceled due to the forecast of extreme high temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory for the area through 9 p.m. Thursday.
However, the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Wednesday morning cautions of possible conditions Thursday through Tuesday.
“Excessive heat is expected to affect central Alabama through Sunday,” the NWS Outlook reads. “A combination of hot and humid conditions should result in heat index values hitting or exceeding 105 degrees from late morning to early evening each day. This could cause heat stress for those with prolonged exposure to the heat.”