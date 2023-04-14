Inside a Jax State softball road trip: Three days of bus rides, food, softball and laughs

For Jacksonville State’s softball team, the road means more than a connection between Point A to Point B.
The road serves as an integral part of how Jana McGinnis and assistant coaches Julie Boland and Holli Mitchell build their team.
Bus trips to road games are one of the ways the players develop a bond with each other. It’s why the JSU coaches spend practically the entire first month of the season playing away from home. They come out of it with closer, stronger relationships, and in McGinnis’ 30 years as a coach, she has found that often translates to better softball on the field.
Everybody is thrown together all the time. They ride together, eat all their meals together, stay at the same hotel together, have fun together, and play softball together.
The coaches want everybody included. Cliques are discouraged. Smiles are encouraged.
McGinnis is fine if they laugh and conspire to have fun on the bus. She’s like the mother whose children think they’re getting away with something by reading at night under the covers by flashlight, unaware that mom makes sure those flashlights never run out of fresh batteries.
McGinnis recently allowed me a peek inside at how all this togetherness works out, letting me travel with the Gamecocks’ softball team on its trip to DeLand, Fla., for a three-game series against Stetson.
That provided plenty of time to see all those relationships. After all, it’s an eight-hour bus ride. One way. Not including stops.
McGinnis didn’t put anything off limits. She said I could write whatever I saw. That’s an incredible amount of trust in her 20 players that they wouldn’t do something stupid.
Well, there was one caveat — while I found the strategy sessions and game planning intensely interesting, we agreed that it would be unfair to reveal in print everything I learned in that regard.
I've traveled with JSU softball before, and this was an unusual trip, because the Gamecocks didn’t dominate. They lost two of three and dropped from first place in the ASUN standings to second. Even so, they didn’t pout, complain or point fingers on that long, long trip home.
And, remember, it’s an Eight. Hour. Bus ride.
The bond held.
And not just because McGinnis treated them to a stop at Buc-ee’s on the return trip.
Here are my notes from the trip in chronological order:
Thursday, April 6
8:25 a.m.: First, if you’re going to travel with Jacksonville State softball, you must immediately convert to Gamecock Time. Always be at least 20 minutes early.
The team was scheduled to leave at 9 a.m., and most of the players stood ready about 35 minutes before that. The rest filtered in very soon after.
It doesn't matter that McGinnis didn’t even roll up into the parking lot until about 15 minutes before we left. As JSU's softball coach, she's allowed to skirt the Gamecock Time rule.
The bus is parked next to the JSU softball stadium on Jana McGinnis Lane — or, Jana “McGennis” Lane, as Google Maps spells it.
McGinnis sits up front on the right, with Mitchell behind her. Boland sits up front on the left, with me behind her. The trainers and sports information specialists are next, followed by the managers. The players sit in the back, where they'll spread out among each other's seats. The snack boxes are back there, too.
Right at 9 a.m., the bus is loaded and pulling out of the parking lot.
9:10 a.m.: The Gamecocks’ traveling party engages in the first serious decision of the day: what movie to watch on the video screens throughout the bus.
The Jax State traveling party numbers 31 (three coaches, two trainers, one sports information specialist, four team managers, 20 players and me), but the movie choices almost always come down to the players.
Using Boland's Netflix streaming account, they've elected to start with “Shark Tale,” an animated movie with the main character voiced by Will Smith. Before arriving in DeLand, we'll go through “The Best of Me,” “Your Place or Mine” (a Reese Witherspoon comedy) and “Glass Onion.”
That’s more of a mix than this group usually watches. Typically, they’ll pick out movies they watched as children. On a sometimes noisy bus, dialogue-heavy movies can be hard to follow. It's easier to play movies that most of them already know by heart.
11:51 a.m.: We stop in Macon, Ga., for lunch at McAlister's Deli. To save time, Boland has ordered ahead for everyone, although for some reason, the restaurant didn't get all of the orders, which meant five players had to order their food when we got there.
Those five got their food late, and junior catcher Caroline Lively, one of the most likable players on the squad, was either last or close to it. If she complained, the coaches didn't hear it.
McGinnis has said senior second baseman Brantly Bonds is like a momma to her teammates, and we can see that at lunch. Our orders filtered out one by one, and it was Bonds who stood up front, checking that everyone got their food.
The players take up several tables on one side of the restaurant. The coaches want them to put away their cell phones when they're gathered like this. McGinnis says she compares this to a family meal with everyone visiting and talking with each other and not distracted by a cell phone screen.
The meals on a softball trip give me time to chat with the coaches — well, except for that one trip a few years ago when our particularly loud-mouth bus driver sat with us and wouldn't pipe down. At all.
5:51 p.m.: We're not there yet, but we've stopped at a Love’s Travel Stop in Ocala, Fla., about an hour and 15 minutes from DeLand.
This allows everyone to stretch their legs, use the restroom, pick up some snacks and see some guy sitting in his car near the bus, smoking a really large joint. Seriously.
7:30 p.m.: We arrive at the hotel. Jax State softball has a routine for this that McGinnis has used almost since the start of her time as head coach.
The coaches get off the bus to check in and get everyone's room keys. The managers get off to start unloading all of our baggage. Everybody else stays seated.
It isn't easy being a manager for a Division I sports team, but the softball squad has four of the best: Garrett Skelton, Howie Holland, Mariah Phelps and Carson Dennis. During games, it’s hard to say who cheers harder: them or the players in the dugout.
When the coaches return, Mitchell begins passing out the room keys. While Boland handles arrangements for all the meals, Mitchell takes care of where the team stays.
McGinnis says her players want three things: good-looking uniforms, good food, and nice places to stay. The Hampton Inn in DeLand, Fla., seems to meet their requirements for the last one.
Mitchell assigns who stays in which room, and there’s a process for this. Freshmen don't room together. Each one will room with an older player. Also, the room assignments are switched up every trip.
That seems nice, as you won't get stuck with someone you don't like.
“That's not really a problem for this team,” sophomore outfielder Hannah Buffington said. “Everybody likes everyone else.”
McGinnis figures the switching allows players more chances to spend time with different teammates. Also, by allowing a freshman to room with an older teammate, there’s somebody right there in her room who can answer questions. What's more comfortable — asking something in the privacy of your room or in front of everyone at a team meeting?
8 p.m.: The hotel has a small meeting room set aside for the softball team, so that's where we eat dinner.
Boland has arranged for delivery from a local Olive Garden with plenty of food for everyone.
It isn’t cheap for a college sports team to travel. When Boland asked several of us to guess how much the meal cost, we all undershot by a pretty good margin. Freshman pitcher Jaliyah Holmes got the closest at $780, but even that was $20 short of the $800 total, which includes the food, delivery, tax and gratuity.
Friday, April 7
8 a.m.: Most of the players are downstairs in the hotel’s breakfast area. Anyone who isn't comes through soon.
Freshman second baseman Ashley Phillips, an Alexandria High grad, quickly shows that she’s the queen of the waffle maker. It’s a pity I didn't ask her to make some for me. Junior first baseman Lindsey Richardson explains her own little concoction she spreads on toast that looks good: peanut butter, honey and butter mixed together.
There’s a long table in the middle of the room that the players claim, although there's one guy we don't know sitting at the end. He asks the question I'm anticipating: “Jacksonville State … is that in Jacksonville, Florida?”
No, it’s in Alabama. Yes, they're a softball team. No, Jacksonville State is a college, not a high school. No, they aren't here for a tournament. Yes, they're playing Stetson University's team.
Queens University’s tennis team is at the hotel, too, for a match against Stetson, and their players aren't sitting with each other.
McGinnis says the JSU softball team will leave at 10:50 a.m. for Stetson’s softball field. Bat testing is set for 10:58 a.m., followed by time in the batting cages, infield drills and then a doubleheader, which is set for 1 p.m.
11:03 a.m.: The team has made it to the field, and I’ve made my first mistake of the day: I nearly walked through the wrong gate.
There are two gates on the third-base side of the field, and everyone is using the one closest to the dugout. When I headed for the other one, Buffington sharply corrected me and pointed out the correct gate.
“They're not routine-oriented or anything, are they?” McGinnis said with a laugh.
11:55 a.m.: The JSU requests for game passes flummox the Stetson staffer at the admissions gate.
The Gamecocks have more than 40 parents and relatives who made the drive to Stetson. The staffer finally says that ASUN rules say JSU can put only 25 on the list. The Gamecocks try to limit their list to parents.
The game attendance is listed at 239, but it appears as if JSU has about as many fans in the stands as Stetson.
1:45 p.m.: The first game has started, and there’s a wasp in the JSU dugout. One of the team managers is putting up a valiant but unsuccessful fight to eliminate it.
After one particularly breathless battle, trainer Reghan Humphreys said, "I think you got him … or you ticked him off."
Humphreys might be the Gamecocks’ MVP on this hot, humid Florida day. She has prepared for the heat, making sure everyone is lathered in sunscreen and getting plenty of fluids. During the game, it's easy to forget things like that.
She also is armed with rags that she dips in ice water to put on players’ faces and necks in the dugout, and I didn’t realize how helpful such a basic little thing like that could be.
Between games, she passes out Medi-Lyte pills, which help “prevent fluid and electrolyte problems,” according to drugs.com. I appreciate Humphreys shoving a little package of two Medi-Lyte pills in my hand and saying, “Here, you probably need this.”
Even at the end of the day when we’re back at the hotel, her job isn't finished, as she gets all the players to walk around in the hotel pool, with the cool water soothing their muscles.
A former college volleyball player, Humphreys always carefully watches the athletes under her supervision.
3:20 p.m.: JSU has won the first game 7-3, and the players are joking that McGinnis has worked up a little bit of a sweat.
It's not going to get any cooler, and McGinnis jokes, “If I pass out, just lay me out on the bench. When you wake me up, you better tell me that we won.”
4:32 p.m.: The second game is a mess, compliments of the third-base umpire, Jason Smith, and the clock read 4:32 p.m. when it all came to a head.
McGinnis had a confrontation earlier with Smith in the second inning over him making an obstruction call that went against Jax State.
One inning later, Smith made the first two illegal pitch calls against freshman pitcher Jordan Eslinger. (He wound up calling six on the 11 pitches she threw). Each of those first two rescinded an out that JSU had recorded.
That brought McGinnis out of the dugout, and she argued to the point that Smith issued a warning. As he reached for a little notepad he carried in his shirt pocket to record the warning, McGinnis said, “I don't care how many warnings you give me, you're wrong.”
He immediately signaled an ejection. The clock read 4:32 p.m.
For just a moment, everybody was quiet to see what would happen next. The Stetson game manager came on the field to escort McGinnis out of the complex. McGinnis had turned and walked back to the JSU dugout.
As she was giving instructions to Boland, home plate umpire Anthony Small walked to the front of the dugout and interrupted her to say, “Coach, you've been ejected.” She gave him a look as if to say, “Oh, really? I thought this was a tea party.”
The game manager walked with her to the JSU team bus to make sure she got on. Good thing the driver hadn't taken the bus somewhere else, which happens on occasion when there isn't a convenient place to park near the field.
The cameras for the online broadcast followed her the whole way, which brought some laughs to the team later that evening, as their pleasant, good-natured coach apparently had gotten Public Enemy No. 1 treatment.
Her husband, Russ McGinnis, was watching back home and didn't miss a chance to poke fun. He texted her, “Meanie!”
She said she tried to watch the game on her computer but the WiFi wasn't dependable, and the broadcast faded in and out.
The players were mad and frustrated, which worked to the advantage of Stetson pitcher Lauren Hobbs. JSU players swung out of their shoes at most everything and struggled to connect with Hobbs’ change-up. The Gamecocks lost 6-0.
Stetson head coach Shellie Robinson Cousins had her own confrontation with Smith late in the game, drawing a warning but backing off before he could issue another ejection.
Later, McGinnis told me about her ejection, “It was my fault. I should have shut up when he warned me, but I just had one other thing I had to say.”
6:11 p.m.: Apparently we missed our reservation at the restaurant Boland had picked out for dinner, so we go to a Chinese buffet instead. They had lots of tables, so they got us seated quickly in our own section in the back of the restaurant.
One of the players got this fortune in her fortune cookie and decided her coach might want it instead: “Examine the situation before you act impulsively.”
McGinnis got a laugh out of it.
8:16 p.m.: The team meets for about 45 minutes in the meeting room at the hotel for two important things: to watch everyone's at-bats from a camera stationed in center field, and to wish Bonds a happy birthday. She was set to turn 22 the following day.
Her mother brought cake and cookies, which Bonds shared with all of us.
After watching each player’s at-bat, we watched the center field video of the six illegal pitches that Smith had called against Eslinger. He apparently told her that she was “crow hopping,” whatever that is. Nobody seemed to understand, because in the video she didn't appear to be hopping like a crow or any other bird.
At one point after one of the calls, we could see on video Eslinger standing there with her hands on her hips, looking off camera toward what we assume was Smith. Lindsey Richardson walked into the shot from her spot at first base and put a hand on Eslinger's shoulder, which caused everyone to laugh as someone yelled, “Hold her back, Rich! Hold her back!”
Saturday, April 8
12:52 p.m.: After breakfast, a bus ride to the field for the third game of the series, and pregame warmups, the public address announcer is giving the lineups. To add insult to injury, he can't seem to get McGinnis’ first name right.
Her name is pronounced JAN-uh. Before the first game, he went with JAH-nah. For the second game, it was Jan-NAH. Now, before the third game, it's Jay-NAH.
2:38 p.m.: The breaks that had gone JSU's way most of the season don’t on this day. Hobbs pitched again, and the Gamecocks’ coaches had a plan for how each batter should attack her. The players seemed very confident in the plan.
JSU delivered eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Two players were hit by a pitch. But the Gamecocks managed only one run and left nine on base in a 2-1 loss. The one good thing is we didn’t hear a peep out of Smith all game.
Fate was most unkind to Bonds on her birthday. In the second inning with runners on first and second with one out, she hit a shot that appeared headed to the wall. It looked like a sure double (or triple) that would score both runners easily.
Instead, Stetson center fielder Annabella McClerren somehow ran down Bonds’ rocket shot.
Bonds, returning to the dugout, said she couldn't hit the ball any harder than that.
3:30 p.m.: The team is headed out of town. Rather than stop and go inside somewhere for a sit-down postgame meal, the team picks up food from a restaurant. Boland had called ahead Thursday after finding a menu online and getting everyone's order. Everything was ready on time as promised.
It’s amazing how much JSU coaches do for their teams in addition to actually coaching the players in their sport.
Boland, again in charge of the television remote, turns on the Alabama-South Carolina softball game.
Later, she returned to Netflix, and we watched “Benchwarmers,” a Rob Schneider comedy. Again, the players gravitate toward movies they watched as children.
After that, they wanted to see “Lion King,” which didn't appear to be on Netflix. Mariah Phelps saved the day by donating the use of her Disney+ account. You haven't lived until you've heard a bunch of college softball players singing along to “Hakuna Matata” from the back of the bus.
7:06 p.m.: Senior infielder/outfielder Camryn McLemore pranks us all.
As the bus was nearing rainy weather, Boland told the driver that he might want to look for a safe place to park because radar showed there was a tornado warning ahead. Almost immediately after that, all of our phones went off with a tornado alert.
McLemore suddenly shouted, “And there it is!”
Of course, we all looked. Of course, there was no tornado. McLemore laughed at us.
Fortunately, our driver timed everything well enough that we didn't even have to travel through rough rain.
8:30 p.m.: Rather than stop for dinner, we go to Buc-ee's in Fort Valley, Ga., which is about three hours from the JSU campus.
The players were instructed to get whatever food they want from the store and bring it back to one particular register. The worker didn't blink as she rang up a bill of $431.
McGinnis said going to Buc-ee's would save time and wind up being cheaper than a restaurant.
“Also, the players really like Buc-ee's,” she said.
On the ride back to campus, one of the players (couldn't figure out who) requested “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” which Boland located on Disney+. McLemore insisted that it was a good movie, especially because it has a song at the end that she liked.
I never saw the old TV show, and after sitting through the movie, I don't see how nobody could figure out Hannah and Miley were the same person, when the only difference was the blonde wig she wore as Hannah. She didn't change her voice or anything. Maybe McLemore can explain that to me someday.
McGinnis said she slept through the movie.
Around midnight: I didn't check my phone to get the time, but midnight was when we figured we would arrive. After the managers unloaded all the baggage and equipment, everyone schlepped to their cars and went home … except the managers. Their trip wasn’t over, as they were responsible for the laundry.