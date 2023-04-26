Indie whiz kid Joe P. playing in Birmingham tonight

Indie whiz kid Joe P. will be at Saturn in Birmingham tonight, April 26, at 8:30, and Mobile's Soul Kitchen on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both shows in Alabama will feature the nuanced diversity in his songwriting and the feeling that each new tune offers a new perspective while still retaining his familiar tone.
Joe P.’s songwriting and earnest delivery make him a new force to reckon with. This headlining tour will now establish him as a live act not to be missed.
He boasts a recording deal with Atlantic Records and a full catalog for fans. I love his work and feel like "Leaves" will be an enduring song for decades.
Question: "Off My Mind", the new single is out. Are you going to follow up that with new music?
Answer: A lot of new music is coming. It's funny when you're a solo artist versus being in a band. You kinda delegate a little more. Now that it's just me, it's me driving to each station and to the shows. The new music is tangled up in that. I try to get a lot done before the tour. I'll hopefully have some stuff out very soon for you all to hear.
Q: You mentioned being in a band, were you in a band?
A: We started in 5th grade. I was in a band in middle school so I could play talent shows. They all left around the pandemic. After they all left it was just me. We'd been together since we were kids. They all pulled the rug out from under me so I just had to go with it.
Q: Let's talk about "Off My Mind"….tell me how that came about.
A: It's not like it's about one person. It's about a lot of different things and relationships.
Q: Do you think it's easier to write music or lyrics?
A: I do both at the same time. It's hard to come up with something that started on its own and add to later. I try to eliminate things so I play both so I can make one aspect sound good and have the other fit together with it.
Q: Do you have to force yourself to sit down and write? Or is it something you can’t wait to do when you get up in the morning?
A: You force yourself. But I will be sitting there and ideas will just come out at me and I'll look up and four hours have gone by.
Q: Did you get a record deal with Atlantic Records when they saw you on TikTok?
A: During COVID everyone was forced to stay in because we couldn't do anything else. I was doing it early and TikTok used to have a lot less music, and it was just silly stuff. I concentrated more on music. It really helped me out.
Q: You're coming to Alabama for a few days. What can the people coming to the show expect?
A: I never know. It's always different. I like to show up and hope for the best. It can sound like Spotify or close to it if we do it right.