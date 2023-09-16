IDENTITY FOUND: Jacksonville's leaders shine in homecoming win over Anniston

JACKSONVILLE — Moments after Clint Smith and his staff tried to break up the team’s post game huddle, receiver Monte Sinclair raised his hand with a declaration.
“Tonight, we found our identity.”
Many players told the story in Jacksonville’s 52-24 homecoming win over Anniston, but one of the last plays of the game surely gave the win a storybook ending.
Running back Trent Jackson scored a 17-yard touchdown, but the play saw a flurry of Golden Eagles swarm the junior to help push him almost 12 yards for the score.
“When we pushed our running back in, I think that play can describe our identity right now,” Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle said. “I don't know how to describe it, but I think that play describes it tonight.”
Ogle finished the night with 259 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Sinclair accounted for 114 of those passing yards and two touchdowns. One of those receptions went for 74 yards, which saw Sinclair turn on the burners for over 40 yards after catch.
“We showed that we can play with just about anybody in the state,” Sinclair said. “We showed that when adversity comes, we face it. We overcome it.”
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said that after a close 32-24 loss to Handley last Friday to open up Class 4A, Region 4 play, the team came into the homecoming win hungry.
“They came in and they worked hard this week, didn't like the results from last week and just worked really hard to make sure that we continue to get better and continue to do things,” Smith said. “Great leadership our of our seniors, and hopefully we'll just continue to get better.”
Anniston coach Rico Jackson said that despite the loss, he still saw some flashes in the first half and is ready to start cleaning some of the mistakes up.
“We've still got a good football team,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to pick ourselves back up and get back to work.”
With Sinclair leaving Jacksonville’s football field a winner and homecoming king, he said that he’s been proud to be turned to as a leader this season and expects his role to help the Golden Eagles find even more success.
“If we stay with this momentum and we just stay locked in, we'll do some great things this season,” Sinclair said. “I really believe his team is special. This team is really special.”
What to know
—Anniston quarterback Gavin Doss racked up 72 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also finished with 64 passing yards and a touchdown, which was to Jayden Lewis for 23 yards.
—Jacksonville running back Zae English ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three catches for 19 yards.
—Jacksonville kicker John Ducar shined in the win, finishing perfect on extra points and kicking a field goal to open the ballgame. He also had multiple touchbacks on kickoffs.
—With 3:10 left in the first half, Anniston’s Jaden Dobbins returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs an 18-16 lead.
—Jacksonville’s Imoree Young finished with 59 yards on five catches, while Ky’Dric Fisher hauled in four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
—The Golden Eagles had just two penalties for 10 yards in the win.
Who said
—Sinclair on being a leader this season: “It feels great, it was a role that I was willing to take. I feel like I'm a natural leader and I had some guys in my ear telling me, ‘Hey, you’ve got to step up and be big this year, as far as a leadership role,’ and I took it.”
—Smith on Ducar: “He does a really good job for us and his leg is getting stronger and stronger. When he can put it in the endzone, that's a big weapon being able to have teams start on the 20, especially when you have a team as explosive as Anniston can take it back on you at anytime. He did a really good job, I’m proud of John and he just keeps getting better and better and works hard every day at it.”
—Jackson on the game: “We beat ourselves a lot, man. We’ve got to clean a lot of stuff up.”
—Ogle on English: “Zae had a heck of a game. A bunch of people don't see it, but the way he blocks in the pass game and giving me the extra time is huge. That goes unnoticed, but it's huge. I give all the credit to that guy.”
—Smith on how this sets Jacksonville up in the playoffs: “Everything starts to settle in, and then it's a long stretch. We’ve got a lot of football left to play, but it's definitely a big win for us.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (3-1, 1-1) will travel to Talladega (0-3, 0-2) to continue Class 4A, Region 4 play. Anniston (2-2, 1-1) will host White Plains (0-3, 0-1) for another Class 4A, Region 4 matchup.